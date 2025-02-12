Why the Associated Press Was Blocked From Trump's Oval Office Event Yesterday
What's 'Unprecedented' and 'Extraordinary' About El Salvador's Offer to Take Deportees
If You Really Support Immigration, Stop Excusing Chaos
Rubio Has it Right
The Coast Guard Just Intercepted Over 100 Haitians Headed to the US
Half-Trans, Half-Free: Blue States Defy Trump
Let's Talk About That Nutty Anti-Doge Rally by Government Bureaucrats

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  February 12, 2025 10:05 AM
Photo/Alex Brandon

As far as I'm concerned, government workers shouldn't be allowed to unionize at all.  The practice should be illegal -- with possible exceptions for first responders, who risk their lives to keep the rest of us safe.  But for run-of-the-mill government employees, it's outrageous that they can launder our money, which pays their salaries, in order to agitate and lobby against taxpayers' best interests, for their own benefit.  On this point, I actually agree with President Franklin Roosevelt, who said, "it is impossible to bargain collectively with the government.”  He also called the idea of government workers striking against taxpayers "unthinkable and intolerable."  Those quotes feel especially resonant while watching the grotesque spectacle of members of the federal bureaucrats and employees union rallying against the Trump administration's efforts to curtail the size, scope and spending of government, with a focus on rooting out waste, fraud and abuse.  

They railed against Elon Musk, continuing to make the stupid point that he's unelected, waving glossy astroturf placards, and demanding that their preferred status quo be left untouched, forever.  Spending and budgets can only go one direction, as far as they're concerned: Endlessly higher.  And if anyone tries to even slow down their gravy train, even modestly, they unleash their taxpayer-funded wrath.  With elected Democrats standing in partisan solidarity, I wonder if anyone involved in this has any clue of how these sorts of tantrums are perceived by most people outside their privileged, subsidized cocoon:


I offered a few additional thoughts live on-air, while this protest was unfolding:


Also, I'm not sure this was delivered quite as it was intended:


You know, Congresswoman, I'm not sure you're his type.  They can rant and rave all they want.  I'm not sure it's constructive for their cause.  And it's not preventing developments like this:

Bill Maher Nails It With These Remarks About the NFL Removing This Slogan From the Endzone Matt Vespa
Four Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) employees have been fired for sending $59 million to New York City to house and care for illegal migrants, according to the Department of Homeland Security. “Effective immediately, FEMA is terminating the employment of four individuals for circumventing leadership to unilaterally make egregious payments for luxury NYC hotels for migrants,” DHS officials said in a statement obtained by The Post. The firings, first reported by Fox, include FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS will not sit idly and allow deep state activists to undermine the will and safety of the American people,” the statement added. The massive payment was blasted by Elon Musk, whose new Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, highlighted the transaction on Monday.

They may be too blinkered to know it, but by selecting illegal immigrant criminals and federal bureaucrats as the "victims" in their "resistance" morality play, Democrats and their media co-conspirators are helping Trump.  These are not sympathetic populations.  These arguments also are not likely to move public opinion in their direction:


The longer ill-conceived, foolishly-chosen histrionics continue, the longer Trump's approval honeymoon may endure:

