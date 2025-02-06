Dismantling Democrats' Cringe-Worthy Elon Musk Tantrums

When you're the Democrats, and CNN is openly laughing at you -- and not just the inimitable Scott Jennings, who jokingly begged producers to roll the montage again -- that's probably not a great sign. A collection of opposition politicians gathered in DC this week to shriek into microphones about Elon Musk's efforts to reduce government waste. Cheered on by a their usual insta-crowd, a collection of activists and bureaucrats who can always be relied upon to drop whatever they're doing (or not doing) attend such 'rallies,' they inveighed against Musk, Trump, and other assorted enemies. Some of the attacks were vituperative, personal, and slanderous like shouting that Musk is a "Nazi." Other moments were just awkward, like Chuck Schumer's stilted chanting, which I'll mention below.

There was also a point from Elizabeth Warren that needs to be addressed, but before we get to that, here's the aforementioned CNN mockery:

"Play it again!" Fox Business Network's Stuart Varney played a different compilation from the same event, including a Squad member hurling the appalling 'Nazi' slur, and Warren making what I suppose she thinks is a good point. Watch the first clip, followed by my response:

I'm not sure they want to go down the path of 'so-and-so wasn't elected,' because that applies to the entire bureaucrat class. Who elected the guys and gals who've been funneling our money into all sorts of wildly wasteful programs for decades? Nobody did. Ever. And does "winning," in the eyes of Chuck Schumer, look like forever protecting that unelected, unaccountable shadow government?

As I mentioned, there are -- and must be -- checks and balances at play. Elon isn't a king with sweeping or unprecedented powers. If he and his team overstep, the other co-equal branches should intervene. But the notion that The Permanent Blob must remain fully intact, on its current trajectory, with no changes or meaningful oversight, is ridiculous. And the framing of bureaucrats as some helpless victims here is, I'd imagine, not resonant with most Americans. People don't like entitlement. They really don't like it from two of the groups demanding it loudest at the moment: Government bureaucrats and illegal immigrants. If pro-censorship Woke Mary Poppins is upset about what's going on, that's a point in its favor:

I made the point that of course, a great deal of American foreign aid is worthwhile and important. Virtually no one is arguing to shut it all down. But taking a hard look at where the money is going, and making sure that it aligns with core American interests (so much of it is not) isn't just appropriate. It's necessary and overdue. If Democrats want to defend every single one of these line items, using our money, they can try: