Peruvian Illegal Immigrant Accused of Posing as Cop and Abducting VA Girl

An illegal immigrant was arrested Friday in Virginia after allegedly posing as a police officer and abducting a high school student as she was walking to school.

Jesus Enrique Ramirez Cabrera, 23, of Peru, was charged with abduction, robbery, petit larceny, and impersonation of law enforcement.

Police received a call from a resident who said they located a girl in distress near the intersection of Quarry Road and Zebedee Street. When officers arrived, they learned an unidentified man driving a red Jeep SUV – possibly a Patriot or Commander – approached the teenager as she was walking to school on Clover Hill Road. The girl alleged that the suspect identified himself as a police officer and told her to get into the vehicle. He then allegedly exited the vehicle, grabbed the teenager’s arm, put her in the front passenger seat and drove away. Once the suspect reached Quarry Road, the girl was able to get out of the vehicle, she told police. Police first reported they were searching for a Hispanic man who was about 40 years old with black hair and a beard. After a two-day investigation, detectives identified the suspect and arrested 23-year-old Cabrera. He was taken to the Prince William County Adult Detention where he was processed and held without bond. (WFIN)

Cabrera was apprehended at the Arizona border last December and released into the interior, Fox News's Bill Melugin reports.

SCOOP: Per federal source, the suspect arrested in Manassas, VA for allegedly abducting a teen girl walking to a bus stop & impersonating a police officer is a Peruvian illegal alien who was caught at the AZ border last December & released into the U.S. https://t.co/OucsNhHrW1 pic.twitter.com/6BtUo82Mdz — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 8, 2024

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares reacted to the report, blasting the Biden-Harris administration's open border.

"This horrific crime is a direct result of Kamala Harris putting her political agenda above the safety of American citizens. It’s not just negligence; it’s a betrayal. Our communities’ safety should never be sacrificed for reckless, politically driven decisions."

It’s not just negligence; it’s a betrayal. Our communities’ safety should never be sacrificed for reckless, politically driven decisions. https://t.co/ptamwqkTMG — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) September 8, 2024



