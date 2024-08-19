Here's the Simple Question That Tripped Up Kamala Harris in PA
Nancy Pelosi Is One Nasty Woman
Black Wisconsin Voter: I'm Leaning Toward Trump Because Kamala Is a Liar
Pro-Hamas Activists Are Wrecking a Key Democratic Talking Point Right Now
Where the Race to Save America Is Right Now
Both Candidates Have Now Proposed Eliminating Taxes on Tipped Wages, but Is It...
The Jolt Cola Effect of Kamala Harris
There's Something Awkward About the Democratic Party Platform
From Themes to Speakers, Here's What to Expect at the DNC
Artist Behind Famous Obama 'Hope' Poster Creates One for Kamala
The House GOP Impeachment Report Is Here
Joe Biden, The Forgotten Man
The GOP’s Black Wall
Georgia’s Election Board Should Pass the Rule to Implement Reconciliation Prior to Certifi...
Tipsheet

'Very Proud:' New Trump Ad Hits Kamala Hard on 'Bidenomics'

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  August 19, 2024 10:05 AM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The Trump campaign's new ad tying Kamala Harris to her administration's economic failures is exactly the sort of message that needs to be delivered to voters.  She has been one of Bidenomics' top cheerleaders, so there's a lot of material to work with in this realm.  As she rolls out her 'new,' cartoonishly terrible economic agenda -- which has been hammered by even friendly media outlets and analysts as outlandishly unrealistic and irresponsible -- it's undoubtedly wise to critique her awful, pandering proposals.  But it's just as important, of not more so, to ensure that she's unable to wriggle away from her various other radical stances, as well as the deeply unpopular handiwork of her current policies.  Joe Biden remains very upbeat about 'Bidenomics,' which is profoundly out of touch with the electorate's sentiments.  She may not want to answer any questions about whether she agrees with his assessments, but she's already rendered her verdict.  Repeatedly.  "We are very proud of Bidenomics:"

Advertisement


Trump supporters should be asking for much more of this.  Harris and her party are vastly outspending the opposition in nearly all swing states, and she's got an avalanche of more ads ready to go:

The campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris announced Saturday that it will reserve at least $370 million in television and digital advertising between Labor Day and Election Day, a massive investment in the fall that roughly matches a similar investment by outside groups supporting her campaign...The new Harris plan includes $170 million in traditional national and local television advertising, focused on reaching voters in the core battleground states, along with more than $200 million in digital advertising, much of which will be consumed through living-room televisions with streaming services such as Hulu, Roku and YouTube TV, the campaign said.

The Left is gearing up to spent the better part of a billion dollars on advertising alone in the final two-plus months of the campaign.  Trump and the GOP have to stay in the game.  Quantity matters, but so does quality, and I'll once again recommend that Team Trump basically copy and paste the superb work being produced by the ad-makers of Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick.  We've showed you this template before, suggesting that it should be broken up into :30 and :60 spots, using nothing but her own words:

Recommended

Here's the Simple Question That Tripped Up Kamala Harris in PA Matt Vespa
Advertisement


This new addition is also excellent, showing Harris breaking the Senate tie on a massive inflation-fueling spending binge, then assuring Americans that it would not only avoid being inflationary, but would actually decrease prices (with McCormick's opponent, Sen. Bob Casey, cheering on all the damage):


"We're not looking at a contribution to inflation, but actually we're going to get prices down." That ABC News clip was a new one to me, and it's potent.  Tacking on the breezy "that is called Bidenomics!" from Harris at the very end is also a nice touch.  I endorse this observation:

Advertisement


The overall lesson of using the words of Kamala Harris against Kamala Harris doesn't just apply to clips from the last few years.  She's minting new content, even in her pre-prepared teleprompter speeches:


On this theme, I'll leave you with another new soundbyte -- and a slightly older one.  Yikes:

Tags: INFLATION JOBS AND ECONOMY JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Simple Question That Tripped Up Kamala Harris in PA Matt Vespa
Where the Race to Save America Is Right Now Kurt Schlichter
Nancy Pelosi Is One Nasty Woman Matt Vespa
Pro-Hamas Activists Are Wrecking a Key Democratic Talking Point Right Now Matt Vespa
Don Lemon Went to Atlantic City to Ask Voters Who They're Supporting. He Wasn't Expecting These Answers. Matt Vespa
There's Something Awkward About the Democratic Party Platform Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Simple Question That Tripped Up Kamala Harris in PA Matt Vespa
Advertisement