'Very Proud:' New Trump Ad Hits Kamala Hard on 'Bidenomics'

The Trump campaign's new ad tying Kamala Harris to her administration's economic failures is exactly the sort of message that needs to be delivered to voters. She has been one of Bidenomics' top cheerleaders, so there's a lot of material to work with in this realm. As she rolls out her 'new,' cartoonishly terrible economic agenda -- which has been hammered by even friendly media outlets and analysts as outlandishly unrealistic and irresponsible -- it's undoubtedly wise to critique her awful, pandering proposals. But it's just as important, of not more so, to ensure that she's unable to wriggle away from her various other radical stances, as well as the deeply unpopular handiwork of her current policies. Joe Biden remains very upbeat about 'Bidenomics,' which is profoundly out of touch with the electorate's sentiments. She may not want to answer any questions about whether she agrees with his assessments, but she's already rendered her verdict. Repeatedly. "We are very proud of Bidenomics:"

The Donald Trump campaign is up on TV in battleground states with this spot which hits Kamala Harris on the economy -- pic.twitter.com/UeF2cRBC52 — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) August 17, 2024



Trump supporters should be asking for much more of this. Harris and her party are vastly outspending the opposition in nearly all swing states, and she's got an avalanche of more ads ready to go:

The campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris announced Saturday that it will reserve at least $370 million in television and digital advertising between Labor Day and Election Day, a massive investment in the fall that roughly matches a similar investment by outside groups supporting her campaign...The new Harris plan includes $170 million in traditional national and local television advertising, focused on reaching voters in the core battleground states, along with more than $200 million in digital advertising, much of which will be consumed through living-room televisions with streaming services such as Hulu, Roku and YouTube TV, the campaign said.

The Left is gearing up to spent the better part of a billion dollars on advertising alone in the final two-plus months of the campaign. Trump and the GOP have to stay in the game. Quantity matters, but so does quality, and I'll once again recommend that Team Trump basically copy and paste the superb work being produced by the ad-makers of Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick. We've showed you this template before, suggesting that it should be broken up into :30 and :60 spots, using nothing but her own words:

Republican operative texts me this McCormick ad and says, “What voters down ballot will be seeing in every Senate race from NV to PA until November”:pic.twitter.com/WHXwEWIXTP — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 24, 2024



This new addition is also excellent, showing Harris breaking the Senate tie on a massive inflation-fueling spending binge, then assuring Americans that it would not only avoid being inflationary, but would actually decrease prices (with McCormick's opponent, Sen. Bob Casey, cheering on all the damage):

Dave McCormick’s ad team with another banger. Harris & Casey denying their massive spending would trigger inflation. She even says the huge spending would bring prices *down.* Keep that in mind as she announces her absurd new “plan” tomorrow: https://t.co/0GIiEwUGGe — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 16, 2024



"We're not looking at a contribution to inflation, but actually we're going to get prices down." That ABC News clip was a new one to me, and it's potent. Tacking on the breezy "that is called Bidenomics!" from Harris at the very end is also a nice touch. I endorse this observation:

I'm not saying Trump would be winning right now if his campaign had just slapped a disclaimer on the ad McCormick dropped within 24 hours of the swap, but I do think they'd be in a better position if they put some real cash and effort behind that campaign's cues. https://t.co/es3RRPFmqN — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) August 16, 2024

The overall lesson of using the words of Kamala Harris against Kamala Harris doesn't just apply to clips from the last few years. She's minting new content, even in her pre-prepared teleprompter speeches:

The incumbent describes the US economy after four years of her policies: https://t.co/mgtvDsesbZ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 16, 2024



On this theme, I'll leave you with another new soundbyte -- and a slightly older one. Yikes:

The policy is a disaster but she also blew the line? https://t.co/LaLj0nXRbf — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 16, 2024