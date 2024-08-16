Tim Walz’ China Connections Are About to Get a Lot More Scrutiny
Tipsheet

Does Kamala Harris Agree With Joe Biden That They've 'Beaten' Inflation?

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  August 16, 2024 10:25 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Kamala Harris, of the Biden-Harris administration, has a plan.  Not a real one, and not one that she's apparently prepared to answer questions about, mind you.  It's a political plan.  She and her team have decided that she needs to "break" with Joe Biden, of the Biden-Harris administration, on inconvenient issues -- including the economy.  Prices are up 20 percent overall since Biden and Harris took office, resulting in a great deal of pain for American families, and concerns about a recession continue to swirl.  So she's going to attempt to separate herself from her own administration's policies, at least for the next few months, and try to convince voters that she's different:

Vice President Kamala Harris, hoping to distance herself from President Biden's unpopularity on the economy, plans a new focus on middle-class worries and woes...Harris won't say it this bluntly in public, but her advisers do so privately: She wants to break with Biden on issues on which he's unpopular. First up: rising prices. This is part of a highly choreographed effort to define herself — in some cases, redefine herself — as a different kind of Democrat.

She is different, in the sense that she's far to Biden's left, for reasons she's articulated on national television many times.  Her ideas would somehow be worse than the track record of failure she and Biden have racked up over the last few years, during which time also she tried to push trillions in additional inflationary spending. High prices are on her, and they'd be higher if she'd fully gotten her way.  Harris' ability to break free from the Biden-Harris record, that would already be tough on its own.  It's tougher with Biden saying things like this:

She's "very proud" of Bidenomics, after all.  She said so.  Biden also just said that "yes, yes, yes" he and Harris have 'beaten inflation:'


Does Kamala Harris, of the Biden-Harris administration, agree that Biden and Harris beat inflation?  In light of her new push to convince people that her new government plan will force corporations (who apparently suddenly turned greedy in 2021, having decided not to be so greedy back in, say 2019) to lower grocery prices, she may not want to have to endorse Biden's assertion.  But that's what half of the Biden-Harris team is saying, whether the other half likes it or not.  Her ruinous, economically-illiterate, moronic, demagogic pandering on food price controls is part of her spin, telling people she'll care about prices starting on "Day One" of her would-be presidency.  Donald Trump's response to this preposterous line is a good and simple one:

Trump pressed further in his press availability yesterday:


Today, Harris will offer her failed, Soviet, destructive "price gouging" idea as she rolls out an "economic plan" with scant details, as she tries to figure out what her agenda might consist of:


The Kamala Harris agenda is the Biden-Harris agenda, plus the Kamala Harris agenda she's stated out loud, on camera.  Like this:

I'll leave you with this useful illustration:

