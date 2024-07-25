Creepy: A 'Nonpartisan' Website Just Deleted Some Damning Data About Kamala

It's been creepy and Orwellian watching the 'news' media reverse themselves on Kamala Harris' role as Joe Biden's 'border czar,' a shorthand colloquial term that virtually everyone used until she became the presumptive nominee of her party. Journalists guarded Biden against accurate concerns regarding his cognitive condition until they decided he was a liability to the wider cause, at which point they bombarded him with revelations about those exact concerns, helping to push him out of the race. Having achieved that goal, they quickly returned to praising his Washingtonian selflessness, laying it on thick to help ease the pain of what they'd just done to him. And with Harris installed as their new candidate, the journo class is suddenly insisting that she was never the border czar, even though many of them had explicitly referred to her as such in the past. Now it's unhelpful to the mission to acknowledge that widely-understood truth, so they're airbrushing away their own previous reporting, and hoping to just memory hole their prior comments. This is wild to see happening in real time:

Just amazing. They are “correcting” their reporting from 3 years ago because it’s unhelpful now. https://t.co/MwrAEK5OGZ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 24, 2024



She was assigned the job, she failed spectacularly at the job, so now it must be said that she never had the job. This reminds me of when Webster's dictionary literally changed the definition of a word overnight, in order to match a bad-faith and hypocritical leftist attack against Justice Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation process. Past truths must be obliterated for the current cause. Which brings us to this:

From the archived material on Harris, which cannot be memory-holed. Most liberal, least bipartisan. Dead last out of 100: https://t.co/o3jwNSMPdg pic.twitter.com/HbohoKGf3K — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 24, 2024



According to the analysis GovTrack simply deleted from their website, apparently just after Harris became the nominee, she was the most left-wing Senator before she joined Biden's ticket, even outflanking Bernie Sanders. She was also the least bipartisan Senator -- 100th out of 100. And she rarely showed up for work. The 'nonpartisan' folks at GovTrack (ahem) apparently decided this information should no longer be accessible, so the page is gone. Whatever you think of Harris or this election, shouldn't this sort of thing be extremely disturbing to people?

Biden is fine, cheapfakers be damned

Biden will lose, he must be driven out

Biden is out, praise be upon this modern day Washington



Kamala is border czar

Kamala was never border czar



Kamala is the most liberal Senator

[page does not exist] — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 25, 2024



Democratic partisans don't want these sorts of questions to be asked of her of the next 100 days. Seriously, watch this clip, which is based on the now-disappeared analysis:

CBS: "You're considered the most liberal United States senator."



KAMALA: "I— somebody said that, and it was actually Mike Pence on the debate stage..."



CBS: "Actually, nonpartisan GovTrack has rated you as the most liberal senator."



KAMALA: *blank stare* pic.twitter.com/rmcz43aNNb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 24, 2024



She tries to pawn the analysis of her record off on Mike Pence, with a big Kamala laugh, but the anchor returns to the point and mentions the source of the data. Harris is still giggling as the question proceeds, then something in her eyes changes, as she realizes 'Pence said it!' isn't going to work, even as her mouth remains agape in a residual smile from the laughter. I'm sure she would have preferred back then that the GovTrack information had never have existed, and now GovTrack has helpfully un-existed that information. Thank goodness for online archives. Will Harris also try to make many of her comments vanish, on subjects like decriminalizing illegal immigration, giving illegal immigrants taxpayer-funded healthcare plans, supporting the $6.6 trillion-per-year Green New Deal, defunding police, banning fracking, and eliminating private health insurance? Can she erase the Isaac Espinoza case from her record? Or this one?

Kamala Harris picked illegal migrant for jobs program who brutally attacked woman while she was San Francisco DA https://t.co/oYzOMgsZgc pic.twitter.com/IJVeO1zAct — New York Post (@nypost) July 24, 2024



I'll leave you with this: