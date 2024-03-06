Reporter Reveals What He Was Unprepared for Following FBI Arrest Over J6 Reporting
Tipsheet

Trump and Biden's Statements Last Night Offered a Road Map to Their Themes Over the Next Eight Months

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  March 06, 2024 10:01 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

As expected, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump waltzed to dominant Super Tuesday victories in their respective nominating contests last night.  Yes, each prohibitive frontrunner suffered some setbacks and red flags: Biden again lost substantial chunks of Democratic votes to 'uncommitted' in various states, and somehow fell to a no-name challenger in American Samoa, while Trump dropped Vermont to Nikki Haley and continues to struggle in upscale, suburban swing areas that will be key in November.  But overall, these were runaway victories, further cementing the overwhelming likelihood of a 2020 rematch.  Both men reacted to the results by telegraphing the broad strokes of their general election messaging.  Trump made the case -- to which a great many voters are receptive, according to polls -- that individuals, families and the country in general benefited from his presidency, and that Biden has made conditions appreciably worse on multiple fronts (the economy, inflation, illegal immigration, global instability, etc).  Call it the "better off under Trump" argument:

Here's the full speech:

Biden's campaign also laid out how they'll prosecute a general election with a statement released around the same time Trump was speaking. It refers to Trump as an "existential threat" to the country, warning that Trump would "drag" America back to "chaos, division and darkness." It also framed the upcoming election as an essential moment to "defend democracy." Call it the "we cannot empower that man again" argument:

The claims of progress and so-called achievements are almost ancillary, and based on approval numbers, most Americans don't buy them. Democrats fared historically well with this generalized message in the midterms. They're going to lean heavily on it again this year, as they've made clear from the moment the Biden re-election effort was announced.  Every major step of the campaign has featured this theme.

Parting thought: It also seemed fitting that Trump delivered a 20-minute speech in front of hundreds of supporters in a packed ballroom, while Biden's campaign hit 'send' on a pre-written statement, quite possibly with the candidate already in bed, asleep. Once again, Trump will be out front this cycle, while the Biden camp will hide their man to the greatest extent possible. This was a beneficial dynamic for Team Biden four years ago. Will it remain so, amid deep dissatisfaction with the incumbent's job performance, and arguably deeper concerns about his age and fitness for office?

UPDATE:


Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN PRIMARY ELECTION 2024 ELECTION

