Tipsheet

Madness: Here's What Happened After a British Member of Parliament Criticized Hamas

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  February 19, 2024 10:05 AM
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Ian Austin is a member of the British House of Lords, having previously served as an elected member of the House of Commons within the Labour Party.  In 2019, Austin, who is Jewish, resigned from his party -- then under the leadership of radical Jeremy Corbyn -- citing its "culture of extremism, anti-Semitism and intolerance."  Roughly five years later, with Labour poised to regain power over the adrift ruling Tories, Austin is being punished for...criticizing a terrorist organization.  That's not an exaggeration.  It seems offending the sensibilities of Hamas supporters is a serious offense in modern Britain:

Jewish Member of Parliament Ian Austin has been suspended as chairman from Midland Heart after an X post condemning UNRWA’s connections with the Hamas terrorist organization, Midland Heart confirmed on Friday. In a now-deleted X post, in reference to UNRWA claiming to have no knowledge of a Hamas terror tunnel under their Gaza headquarters, Austin wrote “Everyone better safe than sorry: before you go to bed, nip down and check you haven’t got a death cult of Islamist murderers and rapists running their operations downstairs. It’s easily done.” Austin later posted, “People have complained about a tweet I issued at the weekend about Hamas’ operations centre being underneath UNWRA’s offices. It was not my intention to offend anyone and I have deleted it. “As I have written and said many times - including in a national newspaper today - the vast majority of Muslims are just as appalled by racism and terrorism as everyone else.”

Austin's only error was apologizing and deleting the tweet.  He was obviously referring to Hamas, which is an Islamist death cult of murderers and rapists.  Anyone taking offense on anti-terrorist rhetoric as anti-Muslim rhetoric is telling on themselves with that conflation.  He was also shaming UNRWA, the corrupt, pro-terrorism United Nations outfit whose employees participated in and celebrated the October 7th massacre, and whose headquarters in Gaza had a major Hamas operations center directly beneath it.  They are an organization with zero moral standing:

After his rebuke of Hamas and UNRWA, Austin has been suspended as a member of a housing charity's board, and actually faces expulsion:

Madness.  The United Kingdom has some very serious problems, and they're right out in the open.  These are just a few stories from the past few days:

If people are trying to cancel someone for criticizing Hamas, and losing their minds in anger over an anti-Hamas placard at their hate rallies (which exploded before Israel had even started to respond to the slaughter of 1,200 innocents), in what way would it be unfair to describe them as Hamas supporters and sympathizers?  How is that not the problem?  Just look at this collection of ghouls and fools:

They are brazen, flexing their fanatical, intolerant, hateful muscles across the Western world through bullying and intimidation:

I wonder if Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, has considered the possibiltiy that one of his colleagues was responsible for the vandalism. If that were the case, I'd have one prime suspect.  Of course, some of the insanity is most acute on college campuses, on both sides of the Atlantic:

Investigators on probes like this will have their hands full. Radicals and anti-semites are proudly on the march. I'll leave you with a reminder that Islamist terrorists are still targeting and killing civilians in Israel, as well as a piece of footage the 'ceasefire'/Hamas crowd has been oddly silent about online.  I wonder why:

