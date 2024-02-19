Madness: Here's What Happened After a British Member of Parliament Criticized Hamas

Ian Austin is a member of the British House of Lords, having previously served as an elected member of the House of Commons within the Labour Party. In 2019, Austin, who is Jewish, resigned from his party -- then under the leadership of radical Jeremy Corbyn -- citing its "culture of extremism, anti-Semitism and intolerance." Roughly five years later, with Labour poised to regain power over the adrift ruling Tories, Austin is being punished for...criticizing a terrorist organization. That's not an exaggeration. It seems offending the sensibilities of Hamas supporters is a serious offense in modern Britain:

Jewish Member of Parliament Ian Austin has been suspended as chairman from Midland Heart after an X post condemning UNRWA’s connections with the Hamas terrorist organization, Midland Heart confirmed on Friday. In a now-deleted X post, in reference to UNRWA claiming to have no knowledge of a Hamas terror tunnel under their Gaza headquarters, Austin wrote “Everyone better safe than sorry: before you go to bed, nip down and check you haven’t got a death cult of Islamist murderers and rapists running their operations downstairs. It’s easily done.” Austin later posted, “People have complained about a tweet I issued at the weekend about Hamas’ operations centre being underneath UNWRA’s offices. It was not my intention to offend anyone and I have deleted it. “As I have written and said many times - including in a national newspaper today - the vast majority of Muslims are just as appalled by racism and terrorism as everyone else.”

Austin's only error was apologizing and deleting the tweet. He was obviously referring to Hamas, which is an Islamist death cult of murderers and rapists. Anyone taking offense on anti-terrorist rhetoric as anti-Muslim rhetoric is telling on themselves with that conflation. He was also shaming UNRWA, the corrupt, pro-terrorism United Nations outfit whose employees participated in and celebrated the October 7th massacre, and whose headquarters in Gaza had a major Hamas operations center directly beneath it. They are an organization with zero moral standing:

what happened? maybe ask your employees? https://t.co/yFXjSYBPum — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 17, 2024

After his rebuke of Hamas and UNRWA, Austin has been suspended as a member of a housing charity's board, and actually faces expulsion:

Lord Austin has been suspended from his duties at Midland Heart, a meeting has been arranged for 14 days time, in line with rules of the association, to discuss his removal from the board. (1/2) — Midland Heart (@MidlandHeart) February 16, 2024

Madness. The United Kingdom has some very serious problems, and they're right out in the open. These are just a few stories from the past few days:

It is sheer raging bigotry to threaten a Jewish actress over a war taking place 2,200 miles away. pic.twitter.com/P1cO5K9qfM — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 18, 2024

“Pro Palestine” demonstrators fly into an uncontrollable rage (a running theme!) over a sign accurately describing Hamas as a terrorist organization. These are pro-Hamas hate rallies. https://t.co/XOXjITWsSP — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 17, 2024

If people are trying to cancel someone for criticizing Hamas, and losing their minds in anger over an anti-Hamas placard at their hate rallies (which exploded before Israel had even started to respond to the slaughter of 1,200 innocents), in what way would it be unfair to describe them as Hamas supporters and sympathizers? How is that not the problem? Just look at this collection of ghouls and fools:

“You can’t blame them for saying ‘curse the Jews.’”



On Saturday, another anti-Israel march will be allowed to take place in London, this time culminating at the Israeli Embassy.



Here is what some of the demonstrators at the last march had to say. pic.twitter.com/N14lfjRZXZ — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) February 15, 2024

They are brazen, flexing their fanatical, intolerant, hateful muscles across the Western world through bullying and intimidation:

Has she considered saying she’s trans? Not sure which insane Leftist priority would win out. pic.twitter.com/k11qsf1r5Q — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 16, 2024

Matisyahu, a Jewish musician, had his performance cancelled simply because anti-Israel staffers boycotted his appearance, which had nothing to do with Israel. A textbook example of Anti-Zionism morphing into Antisemitism.



Since when did performing while Jewish become grounds… https://t.co/9bkeQofeC9 — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) February 16, 2024

Hamas supporters wanted to hold someone hostage, you say? https://t.co/YEusB6Zjfg — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 17, 2024

Today, a poster of an innocent civilian who was violently ripped from her home as Hamas terrorists shot & murdered her husband was vandalized outside my DC office.



This behavior only serves as an act of hate, perpetuating skyrocketing levels of antisemitism across our nation. pic.twitter.com/Vn6HprnYPl — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) February 15, 2024

I wonder if Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, has considered the possibiltiy that one of his colleagues was responsible for the vandalism. If that were the case, I'd have one prime suspect. Of course, some of the insanity is most acute on college campuses, on both sides of the Atlantic:

NEW: Last month Stanford held a forum on combating anti-Semitism. By the night’s end, protesters had physically threatened Jewish students, harassed a rabbi, and told employees they would "find out where you live."



And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.🧵https://t.co/ZCbscd8Gjx — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) February 16, 2024

Another confrontation took place on a nearby quad where, in a video that has since gone viral, protesters told Jewish students to "go back to Brooklyn," called white people "terrorists," and promised to destroy Israel and America. https://t.co/bCV6E4k1Mr — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) February 16, 2024

Middlebury College accused of retaliating against Jewish students who reported antisemitism, refusing to recognize Jewish groups on campus, and even telling students to remove the word "Jewish" and avoid references to Israel in advertising an event. Wow. https://t.co/DbGXstYfPs — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) February 16, 2024

University of Leeds. I wonder if anyone has informed these absolute cretins that the Houthis just killed 12 people for the crime of being gay. I had a few dalliances with teenage rebellion, but I must say I stopped short of supporting gay-murdering islamists. pic.twitter.com/8HUQ9rstVL — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) February 9, 2024



Investigators on probes like this will have their hands full. Radicals and anti-semites are proudly on the march. I'll leave you with a reminder that Islamist terrorists are still targeting and killing civilians in Israel, as well as a piece of footage the 'ceasefire'/Hamas crowd has been oddly silent about online. I wonder why:

Two people were killed and four were injured in a terror shooting attack at a bus stop near Re’em Masmiya Junction in southern Israel, according to Israel’s emergency medical services.@MarcusMoore has more on the shooting, including the ages of the victims. pic.twitter.com/IxlA7d4X0f — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) February 16, 2024

Riots starting near the Rafah crossing after Hamas shot a young Palestinian boy who tried to get some of the aid. https://t.co/wnww4P92kN — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 16, 2024



