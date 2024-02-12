There Was a Hamas Data Center Under UNRWA's Gaza HQ

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees is in trouble again—this time for having a massive data center for Hamas underneath its headquarters in Gaza. For years, UNRWA has been criticized for being a front of the terror group, stamped with the United Nations seal. When the Israel-Hamas war broke out, there were reports that UNRWA staffers were keeping Israelis hostage in the Gaza Strip. While the organization has denied terror ties, it hasn’t held up well. Now, this discovery should put the final nail in the coffin of this debate (via Times of Israel):
Beneath the Gaza Strip headquarters of the controversial United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, known commonly as UNRWA, the Hamas terror group hid one of its most significant assets, the Israeli military has revealed.
The subterranean data center — complete with an electrical room, industrial battery power banks and living quarters for Hamas terrorists operating the computer servers — was built precisely under the location where Israel would not consider looking initially, let alone target in an airstrike.
The revelation of the server farm comes amid other accusations of UNRWA collusion with the Gaza-ruling terror group and the entanglement of the UN body that provides welfare and humanitarian services for Palestinian refugees from the 1948 and 1967 wars and their descendants.
Israel last month accused 12 staff with the UN Palestinian refugee agency of taking part in the October 7 massacre by Hamas-led terrorists, who killed 1,200 people and took 253 hostages in the murderous rampage.
[…]
IDF officials believe Hamas used the server farm for intelligence gathering, data processing and communications. Hard drives and some of the computers were taken to Israel to be investigated by intelligence authorities before the tunnel system was demolished in a large explosion.
Hi @UNLazzarini 👋— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 11, 2024
Hamas' entire data center in the tunnel is powered by your electricity (photo shows power cables in @UNRWA server room going down to the tunnel).
Are you sure you “didn't know”? 🤡 pic.twitter.com/xrS9XgPqJb
Today’s updates from Gaza:— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 11, 2024
— schools used for terrorism
— hospitals used for terrorism
— UNRWA headquarters sit atop a terrorist tunnel and share utilities with the terrorists below
So all in all, about a typical day in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/zeV3lbLoQS
oh my god shut UNRWA down yesterday pic.twitter.com/2oalZWfc5b— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 11, 2024
Since the start of the new year, a growing list of countries have cut aid to UNRWA. It’s because they’re terrorists. The nerve center for Hamas’ terror and intelligence operations was right underneath them.
