There Was a Hamas Data Center Under UNRWA's Gaza HQ

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees is in trouble again—this time for having a massive data center for Hamas underneath its headquarters in Gaza. For years, UNRWA has been criticized for being a front of the terror group, stamped with the United Nations seal. When the Israel-Hamas war broke out, there were reports that UNRWA staffers were keeping Israelis hostage in the Gaza Strip. While the organization has denied terror ties, it hasn’t held up well. Now, this discovery should put the final nail in the coffin of this debate (via Times of Israel):

Beneath the Gaza Strip headquarters of the controversial United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, known commonly as UNRWA, the Hamas terror group hid one of its most significant assets, the Israeli military has revealed.

The subterranean data center — complete with an electrical room, industrial battery power banks and living quarters for Hamas terrorists operating the computer servers — was built precisely under the location where Israel would not consider looking initially, let alone target in an airstrike.

The revelation of the server farm comes amid other accusations of UNRWA collusion with the Gaza-ruling terror group and the entanglement of the UN body that provides welfare and humanitarian services for Palestinian refugees from the 1948 and 1967 wars and their descendants.

Israel last month accused 12 staff with the UN Palestinian refugee agency of taking part in the October 7 massacre by Hamas-led terrorists, who killed 1,200 people and took 253 hostages in the murderous rampage.

[…]

IDF officials believe Hamas used the server farm for intelligence gathering, data processing and communications. Hard drives and some of the computers were taken to Israel to be investigated by intelligence authorities before the tunnel system was demolished in a large explosion.