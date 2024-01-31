Graham Goes Scorched Earth on Big Tech Companies
Surprise: Another Major 'Sanctuary' City Pushed to the Brink

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  January 31, 2024
'Sanctuary' Democrats will never forgive Texas Governor Greg Abbott for forcing them to live with even a small taste of the consequences created by their reckless pro-illegal immigration posturing.  The fallout from lax security and open borders policy were always supposed to be someone else's problem, you see.  Abbott -- whose state has been deluged and overrun by President Biden's historic border crisis -- keeps delivering a small fraction of the problem to jurisdictions run by pro-'sanctuary' Democrats.  And boy do they hate it.  Here's the latest out of Denver, Colorado, which is buckling under the weight of fewer than 40,000 illegal immigrant arrivals over the past year:

Details, via the New York Post:

Colorado’s capital has joined the evergrowing list of cities that have become overwhelmed by the influx of migrants — with over 38,000 asylum seekers arriving in Denver in the past year. The Mile-High City has struggled to accommodate the new arrivals who have inundated city shelters and hospitals, prompting state officials to enact a limit on how long migrants can stay in state-funded rooms starting Feb. 5. The city initially paused the discharge of migrant families from shelters on Nov. 17 to assist the increasing number of new arrivals. However, after seeing a dramatic uptick, the city is now housing 4,500 migrants and will resume discharging migrant families.

This influx is putting a strain on city housing, healthcare, and schools -- raising questions about what services are being curtailed or diminished for legal residents and citizens:

A Venezuelan family told NBC News that they just received notice from the city that they will be evicted from the hotel where they have been living...Dr. Steven Federico, a pediatrician and chief of government and community affairs at Denver Health, told the outlet that hospitals like his have become a “safety net” for the city...Federico says hospital officials have begged state and federal officials for help covering $10 million in unpaid medical bills from migrants. Emergency room doctor Kristi Rodrigues told NBC she worries asylum seekers may not be able to get the help they might need after being discharged from the ER...Denver Public Schools has seen an additional 3,000 students enter the system since July, putting a strain on their budget as funding gets set based on the district’s population the previous October, according to Adrienne Endres, who oversees multilingual education for the district. Most of the migrants have come from Venezuela, and many arrived with little to no schooling, Endres said. Both hospital and school officials have been able to handle the influx thus far, but worry the rate of growth is not sustainable. To date, Denver has served over 38,000 migrants, costing the city a whopping $40 million, Salas said. The mayor’s office agreed that the city is floundering under the increased number of residents, telling The Post that current projections indicate the city may have to cut as much as $180 million from its annual budget to accommodate the added population.

Based on the record-shattering federal numbers from last month, Denver is seriously struggling to handle the equivalent of four days' worth of illegal crossings at the border.  The city's leaders have had a year to adjust to those arrivals; border communities see as many illegal immigrants come through in less than a week. Every week.  On repeat.  As difficult and dysfunctional as it is, one of the only productive courses of action that might achieve change is for Abbott to keep sending many more migrants to Denver, and all of these places, until their leaders cry uncle -- not in the form of demanding taxpayer bailouts from Washington, mind you.  They need to be bombarded until they have no choice but to heavily pressure the Biden administration to actually secure the border.  Zero bailouts.  The pain, unfortunately, must be the point. Meanwhile, the president just keeps lying:

Flagrantly false.  Biden has refused to use his unilateral authority to reverse his own disastrous decisions and restore successful executive policies implemented under the Trump administration.  He canceled them.  He can un-cancel them.  He won't.  It is insulting to claim that he's done everything he can do, absent more Congressional action. Let's set aside the concern that there's no reason to trust his administration to faithfully execute new laws, given his aggressive subversion of existing ones over the past three years.  He has effective tools at his disposal that he just won't use. To assert otherwise is deeply dishonest.  Relatedly, Colorado's Democratic governor recently posed a question that presumably he believed to be a good one.  He's not going to like the answer:

Total border encounters in all of 2017 combined amounted to almost exactly the number of border encounters registered in December of 2023 alone.  After a big surge in 2019 (still only half of Biden's first year), Trump and team worked out successful deterrent policies, and the number plummeted again.  Trump's final year saw more than two million fewer illegal immigrant apprehensions at the border than Biden's most recent year.  Far fewer crossings allows law enforcement agents to actually do their jobs and crack down on 'got-aways,' nearly two million of whom have entered on Biden's watch, with absolutely zero vetting.  Polis accidentally promoted Trump's policies, and indicted Biden's, with his attempt at a snarky question.  Remember, governor, these are some of the illegal immigrants we know about, who were actually caught:

I'll leave you with two scenes -- one from the border, the other ('migrant mob pounds cops') from another prominent 'sanctuary' city (which Biden used to oppose):

