Another Overwhelmed 'Sanctuary' Democrat Says It's Time to Enforce the Border

New York Governor Kathy Hochul now says the US border is "too open" these days, a dramatic departure from her bleeding heart invitation for illegal immigrants to come to her state in 2021. Illinois' leftist chief executive is also speaking out, warning the Biden administration that "the federal government's lack of intervention and coordination at the border has created an untenable situation for Illinois." Adding to the chorus is a senior official in New York City demanding that the federal government "do its job" and "close the borders." Consequences are truly having an impact:

NEW: on possibility of right to shelter changing in NYC, chief advisor to @NYCMayor, Ingrid Lewis Martin says in the meantime “we need the federal government, the congress, the senate and the president to do their job, close the borders.” #PIXonPolitics @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/AXShVVSYkW — Dan Mannarino (@DanMannarino) October 1, 2023

She mentions the 118,000 illegal immigrants who have come to New York during this crisis, expressing relief that many of them didn't stay, and warning that the city is full and no longer responsible for taking care of new arrivals. Take that cumulative number, double it, then add tens of thousands, and that's the total number of encounters just last month. The only way the Biden administration will enforce the border is for Gov. Greg Abbott to keep sending migrants to New York City. He should also send a lot more to Chicago, where the mayor doesn't seem to be on the same page as the governor. The top Democrat in Illinois calls the existing scenario in his state "untenable," likely because of realities like this:

Hundreds of migrants live inside Chicago O'Hare International Airport as city grapples with how to house them https://t.co/aPNNYWUzdB #FoxNews — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) October 2, 2023

Similar scenes are playing out inside Chicago police precincts, where "tensions run high." The top Democrat in Chicago, however, has knocked officials from other jurisdictions for denouncing unsustainable influxes of illegal immigrants, pledging that the Windy City will not be similarly overwhelmed. This was from last month:

Chicago’s mayor, Brandon Johnson, has attacked his New York counterpart, Eric Adams, for the latter’s aggressive comments that the large number of migrants arriving from the US-Mexico border will “destroy” his city...“We are a city of big shoulders. We’ve been through difficult moments and challenges before. And we’re going to get to the other side of this. I’m confident of that … I was elected to lead. This is not a challenge that will overwhelm us,” Johnson said...While Chicago has a history of welcoming migrants, tensions are high because of the stretch on resources. More than 13,500 migrants have arrived in Chicago since August 2022.

He's breezily dismissing the possibility of his city's resources getting swamped by arrival illegal immigrants, even though the number of arrivals over the previous year was approximately the same number as one day's worth of illegal crossings (including got-aways) last week. September, I'll remind you once again, was the worst month of the crisis to date, with more than 262,000 encounters alone. As I've written before, Brandon Johnson is effectively asking for more illegal immigrants, assuring reporters that Chicago can handle it. His city has experienced a tiny fraction of the crisis. It should be prioritized for new arrivals. Finally, as illegal immigrants continue to flow in from all over the world, causing massive disruptions to border communities and Americans' lives and livelihoods, I'll offer a few new, stark reminders of the public safety and national security threat posed by totally out-of-control illegal immigration. And the official statistics only tell a fraction of the story:

This past weekend, USBP agents interdicted 4 convicted sex offenders from re-entering our country illegally.



Their convictions:

-Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

-Criminal Sexual Act on a Child

-Murder, Rape, or Sexual Abuse of a Minor Liberties w/ Child

-Sex w/ a Minor pic.twitter.com/epP2bwZxDj — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) October 2, 2023

Yesterday, USBP agents in El Paso arrested a Venezuelan national, who is a suspected Tren de Araguas gang member. He was also incarcerated for murder & theft in his native country. pic.twitter.com/jE0Dap3qd8 — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) October 3, 2023

In the last 48 hours, 2 of our agents have been assaulted. One incident involved a physically resistant subject, while the other was a vehicular assault. Thankfully, both are in good condition.



Our men & women face dangers like these every day, yet they never quit. pic.twitter.com/bXKS21SBRY — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) October 2, 2023

This degree of criminality doesn't represent most migrants, of course, but when millions are arriving each year ("more than 2.8 million migrants have had encounters with authorities so far this fiscal year, compared to more than 2.7 million migrants in 2022, according to the latest Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics"), and approximately 1.8 million illegal immigrants have gotten away since Biden took office, there will be some dangerous consequences. That's an unavoidable fact. And now that the failed Biden administration is suddenly embracing The Wall, a policy their party has rejected for years, one must ask an obvious question:

ah, well then. will Democrats finally agree to pay for it? https://t.co/YCdaUR8djC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 5, 2023



