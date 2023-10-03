Need More Proof the White House's 'Bidenomics' Push Is a Complete Failure? Well...
Here's How Hunter Biden Pled to Those Felony Gun Charges
Both These Men Tweeted at the Creator of Dilbert...and Shared a Horrific Fate
Law Professor Responds to Steve Bannon's Criticism of Biden Impeachment Inquiry
Jamaal Bowman's Failure at Reading Comprehension Should Cost Him
The President Who Wasn’t There
Trump and the Revenge Vote
Washington's Credit Card Price Controls Will Hurt Consumers
The Viral Moment From Trump's Civil Fraud Trial
Tucker Carlson Makes a 2024 Prediction
Pentagon Official Charged With Running Dogfighting Ring
Is the Republican Race Finished? Is America?
Blue State Enacts Sweeping Gun Control Measures
A Congressman Got Carjacked in DC Last Night
Tipsheet

Another Blue State Governor Is Freaking Out Over the Number of Illegal Immigrants

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  October 03, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/John O'Connor

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker (D) sent a letter to President Joe Biden, calling for more action to be done to address the waves of illegal immigrants who are continuing to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, dealing yet another narrative blow to the Biden administration.

Advertisement

The Biden administration has falsely claimed great progress has been made to address the border crisis, but illegal crossings have reached historic heights despite the federal government opening up more "legal" pathways for migrants to enter the United States.

In his letter to Biden, Pritzker admitted being a sanctuary state has resulted in thousands of people coming from the southern border to Illinois, resulting in a strain on resources, particularly in Chicago.

"But as the numbers being transported to Chicago are accelerating, the humanitarian crisis is overwhelming our ability to provide aid to the refugee population. Unfortunately, the welcome and aid Illinois has been providing to these asylum seekers has not been matched with support by the federal government. Most critically, the federal government's lack of intervention and coordination at the border has created an untenable situation for Illinois," Pritzker wrote.

Pritzker says 15,000 people have come to Illinois within 13 months.

"Our state government has been forced to dedicate over $330 million to provide humanitarian aid — and that amount is increasing each day. That’s a massive amount of money for a state still overcoming the health and economic effects of COVID-19. Add to that the over $100 million the city of Chicago contributed," he continued. 

Recommended

Both These Men Tweeted at the Creator of Dilbert...and Shared a Horrific Fate Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Pritzker is the latest Democratic governor to sound the alarm over the impact of the illegal immigrants. New York Governor Kathy Hochul started to sound like a Republican when she came out on Sunday saying the southern border is too open and their needs to be more restrictions on who is able to enter the country.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Both These Men Tweeted at the Creator of Dilbert...and Shared a Horrific Fate Matt Vespa
Law Professor Responds to Steve Bannon's Criticism of Biden Impeachment Inquiry Matt Vespa
Progressive Philly Journalist Who Downplayed City's Crime Is Shot and Killed Julio Rosas
Truth Bombs Get Dropped on Bill Maher's Guest Townhall Staff
Trump and the Revenge Vote John Nantz
The President Who Wasn’t There Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Both These Men Tweeted at the Creator of Dilbert...and Shared a Horrific Fate Matt Vespa
Advertisement