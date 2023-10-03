Another Blue State Governor Is Freaking Out Over the Number of Illegal Immigrants

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker (D) sent a letter to President Joe Biden, calling for more action to be done to address the waves of illegal immigrants who are continuing to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, dealing yet another narrative blow to the Biden administration.

The Biden administration has falsely claimed great progress has been made to address the border crisis, but illegal crossings have reached historic heights despite the federal government opening up more "legal" pathways for migrants to enter the United States.

In his letter to Biden, Pritzker admitted being a sanctuary state has resulted in thousands of people coming from the southern border to Illinois, resulting in a strain on resources, particularly in Chicago.

"But as the numbers being transported to Chicago are accelerating, the humanitarian crisis is overwhelming our ability to provide aid to the refugee population. Unfortunately, the welcome and aid Illinois has been providing to these asylum seekers has not been matched with support by the federal government. Most critically, the federal government's lack of intervention and coordination at the border has created an untenable situation for Illinois," Pritzker wrote.

Pritzker says 15,000 people have come to Illinois within 13 months.

"Our state government has been forced to dedicate over $330 million to provide humanitarian aid — and that amount is increasing each day. That’s a massive amount of money for a state still overcoming the health and economic effects of COVID-19. Add to that the over $100 million the city of Chicago contributed," he continued.

Pritzker is the latest Democratic governor to sound the alarm over the impact of the illegal immigrants. New York Governor Kathy Hochul started to sound like a Republican when she came out on Sunday saying the southern border is too open and their needs to be more restrictions on who is able to enter the country.