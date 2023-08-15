What Exactly Do They Think 'Sanctuary' Means?

We've covered the subject of hypocrisy and virtue signaling among Democrat-led "sanctuary" jurisdictions pretty extensively in recent years. It's basically been impossible not to notice the yawning, political disconnect between leaders' preening rhetoric and policy preferences during the previous administration, and their incoherent meltdowns when directly confronted with the consequences of their stated preferences and alleged principles throughout the Biden border crisis. We've seen this in places ranging from Martha's Vineyard, to Chicago, to California, and beyond. But ground zero for this phenomenon might be New York City, where officials' 180 degree heel turn has been quite a sight to behold.

In response to Julio highlighting of Mayor Eric Adams' continued griping about how wave after wave of illegal immigrants arriving in the Big Apple threatens to "decimate" the city's budget and crush its resources, Emily Zanotti recalls Adams' prior rhetoric and asks a question that could and should be put to numerous Democratic politicians across the country:

.@NYCMayor slams right to shelter mandate: "You come to New York City, and we are supposed to feed, clothe house you as long as you want."



"That is just not sustainable. It's not realistic. So because of that you will find that people come from all over. " — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) August 9, 2023

Did anyone, anywhere, consider what “sanctuary city” meant before declaring themselves one? https://t.co/CehLZo95qF — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) August 11, 2023



"This passive voice is galling," writes Noah Rothman. "This isn't happening to him. These are policies he supported right up until the moment their logical consequences became untenable." Indeed. I suspect the short answer to Zanotti's question is cynical, but generally accurate: 'Sanctuary' declarations were never really about actually helping anyone on a substantive level. They were about telegraphing hostility toward the other partisan tribe's opposition to illegal immigration, motivated by a desire to win plaudits from left-wing activists and votes from the party's base and certain communities. These Democrats figured they could vaguely signal their rejection of "inhumane" enforcement, order local authorities not to cooperate with federal enforcement, then pat themselves on the back for being good, compassionate people. If they could evince self-righteous resistance against certain Republicans loathed by their core constituents in the process, all the better.

When the outcomes associated with insane, anti-enforcement, pro-illegal immigration policies started to become undeniable under the Biden administration, these craven politicians continued their posturing, so long as the problem was down there, for other people to deal with. A small fraction of those outcomes (thousands, hundreds, or even dozens of the millions of illegal immigrants who've crossed on Biden's watched) has been delivered to the doorsteps of "sanctuary" cities, counties, and states, and Democrats in charge have recoiled in horror. They've furiously denounced Republicans who've dared to give them a tiny taste of what providing "sanctuary" to illegal immigrants might actually entail, under the unsustainable chaos their ideology endorses. They talk as if the transporting of migrants from the border is the real problem, as opposed to a system that incentivizes and rewards mass unlawful migration to and across the southern border. Hence the indignant, nonsensical bluster. Consider the opprobrium directed at the governor of Texas over these actions:

NEW: over 30K migrants have been bused to sanctuary cities.



Over 10,700 to DC

Over 11,500 to NYC

Over 4,900 to Chicago

Over 2,100 to Philadelphia

Over 520 to Denver

Over 290 to LA



We will continue busing migrants to sanctuary cities until Biden does his job & secures the… — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 10, 2023



At first blush, more than 30,000 sounds like a lot. But it amounts to a drop in the bucket. In June, the "best" month in ages, US officials encountered just under 145,000 illegal immigrants at the border (not counting tens of thousands of months 'got-aways,' per usual). The total number of migrants sent by the state of Texas to sanctuary cities over the course of this entire crisis adds up to thousands less than one week's worth of June's illegal crossings (July got worse again, despite sweltering temperatures). There were 6,000 apprehensions in one day last week. Overall, that's 30,000 out of roughly seven million. Yet the squeals of outrage are somehow reserved for Abbott. It's because they have nothing else. No actual solutions, beyond mumbling a few bromides about a 'broken system.' It's pure politics. Look at this local New York Democrat suddenly concerned about public safety:

Erie County (D) will now refuse to take in any more illegals from NYC following sexual assaults at the shelters



- Dem County Executive Mark Poloncarz pic.twitter.com/mgOfbNzDqc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 13, 2023

A top upstate Dem official and previous vocal supporter of housing migrants there now says he will refuse additional resettlements — after a second local alleged sex assault involving an asylum-seeker. The frustrated pol, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, added that the National Guard will start providing security at the three hotels-turned-migrant shelters in Cheektowaga in Erie within a day or two, after he learned the facilities are not safe, according to a weekend report. Poloncarz said the county’s “trust and good faith has been betrayed,” including potentially by the New York City-hired firm paid hundreds of millions of dollars to oversee the relocation of migrants from the Big Apple to other areas. The county exec said the company, DocGo, “may have interfered” with a Cheektowaga police investigation into the second assault case, which involves a hotel-worker victim. “I demanded [New York City] Mayor [Eric] Adams pause all further transportation of asylum-seekers to our community until such time as we can resolve all security issues,” Poloncarz said during a Saturday press conference, according to Spectrum News.

Same guy, a few months ago:

Erie County will not declare a state of emergency to address migrants, County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed on Saturday. "I won't be declaring a state of emergency regarding the possibility that legal asylum seekers may be housed in our county," he said. "I will not be issuing an emergency order prohibiting the housing of such persons. Not only is such an order illegal, it is morally repugnant."... Poloncarz pushed back against that notion when it came to Erie County. "Unless you are a Native American, all of us are the descendants of immigrants, some who were forced to come through slavery," Poloncarz said Saturday in a statement. "You would think that the sons and daughters of immigrants would welcome new peoples to our land...However, the history of our country is replete with xenophobic attacks against immigrants who don't look, speak, or pray like us."

A few sexual assaults later, and it seems he's all of a sudden open to "morally repugnant" and "xenophobic" actions after all. What a fraud. It's unfair to portray illegal immigrants as disproportionately violent or dangerous, but when borders are not controlled, and millions of people stream into the country under-vetted or unvetted, horrible things will happen. "Sanctuary" politicians bear some responsibility for these crimes, as do members of the Biden administration. Terrible tragedies like these are not the fault of officials trying to enforce the law and deter dangerous, cartel-enriching crossings. I'll leave you with more scenes from the ongoing border crisis:

NEW (1/3): Two of three cartel gunmen seen crossing illegally into Fronton, TX last week have now been arrested in the same area in a joint operation w/ @TxDPS and Border Patrol. The men had 6 mags of 5.56 rounds, & another w/ military grade green tip. AK47 & M4 rifles recovered. pic.twitter.com/5AclI4x0Ee — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 14, 2023

NEW: Video from a @TxDPS drone shows suspected cartel members w/machetes striking and threatening migrants at the edge of the river in Matamoros, MX, telling them they must pay them to cross into Brownsville, TX. Migrants later told DPS they were allowed to cross after they paid. pic.twitter.com/9xfDFu2hyr — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 11, 2023

NEW: Per CBP source, there are currently 19,400 migrants in Border Patrol custody nationwide, w/ all 4 major sectors about to hit capacity, or already overcapacity. We saw mass illegal crossings in RGV this AM, huge groups w/ hundreds. Cartel smuggling wristbands all over ground. pic.twitter.com/CKQCW2iE9j — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 10, 2023



