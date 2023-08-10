Biden Makes a 'Terrible' Deal With the 'Butchers in Tehran'
Mayor Eric Adams Warns Border Crisis Could 'Decimate' His Sanctuary City

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 10, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) warned on Thursday that due to high number of processed and released migrants continuing to come to the city amid the ongoing border crisis, the financial burden to take care of them all could "decimate" their budget.

Adams also complained border states have created a funnel that directs people to New York City, a sanctuary city.

"Think about what happened in the last few months. We have created a funnel. All of the bordering states have now took the funnel right to  New York City. New York City is the economic engine of this entire state and country. If you decimate this city, you're gonna decimate the foundation of what's happening," Adams told "CBS This Morning."

"Look at Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, and now you're hearing the governor of Massachusetts. And so when people say we gave them a $100 million towards a billion dollar bill," he said exasperated.

Adams has repeatedly called for the Biden administration to declare a national emergency over the border crisis and to provide more funding to the cities being overburdened by the people who are arriving in different sanctuary cities and states on a daily basis. In New York City alone, between paying for hotels and food for the processed migrants, it is costing the city billions of dollars.

