Trump Announces a New Ceasefire Framework, With a Warning to Hamas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 01, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire framework for the Gaza Strip Tuesday evening and warned Iranian backed Hamas against rejecting the deal. 

"My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War. The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal," Trump posted on Truth Social. "I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Earlier in the day, Trump stressed the need to get remaining hostages still held in Gaza, released. 

"We hope it's [a ceasefire] gonna happen, and we're looking forward to happen sometime next week. We wanna get our hostages back. We wanna get the hostages back,” Trump said from the South Lawn of the White House. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Trump at the White House Monday. They will discuss the recent and successful partnership against Iran's nuclear program, a ceasefire in Gaza and the expansion of the Abraham Accords. 

In the lead up to the meeting, which will be the third since January, Trump has called for investigations against Netanyahu by the deep state in Israel to be dropped. 

