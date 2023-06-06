House Freedom Caucus Gets Its Revenge for Debt Deal
Karine Jean-Pierre Ends White House Briefing After Question About Biden's Falls
Colorado Is Home to Probably the Most Unconstitutional Anti-Gun Push in Years
There Are New Details About the Plane Crash That Triggered a Military Response...
Trump Pollster Doesn't Have Great News for Trump
Why One Democrat Says the Biden Admin Has Done a Good Job Preventing...
Gun Control Activists Finally Admit What the Movement Really Wants
Shark Tank Star Explains How Target Saga Will Lead to a 'Complete Change'...
To Ronna, No Plan Is the Plan
Teachers Are Divided on Whether Arming Themselves Would Make Schools Safer: Poll
Human Rights Campaign Goes Even Further With Its New 'State of Emergency'
The Choice: Criminals Behind Bars or Laundry Detergent Behind Glass
MN School District Hosted ‘Gender Resource Fair’ Knowing It Would Cause Backlash, Document...
Annual LGBT Celebration at Disney World Helps Debunk 'Don't Say Gay' Lies About...
Tipsheet

Video From FL's Migrant Flight to CA Pokes Holes in 'Kidnapping' Claims

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 06, 2023 5:05 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Video provided to Townhall from the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) shows how happy and thankful processed and released migrants were to be on the Florida-provided flight to Sacramento, California amid claims from Democrats they had been kidnapped or misled.                

The video shows the migrants signing documents, taking selfies, and expressing gratitude for the flight and accommodations.

"We made it to California! Thank God!" one man can be seen saying on the tarmac.     

When asked if they felt they had been treated badly, a group of them emphatically said, "No, they treated us super well."

"As you can see from this video, Florida's voluntary relocation is precisely that - voluntary. Through verbal and written consent, these volunteers indicated they wanted to go to California. A contractor was present and ensured they made it safely to a 3rd-party NGO. The specific NGO, Catholic Charities, is used and funded by the federal government," FDEM said in a statement.

"From left-leaning mayors in El Paso, Texas, and Denver, Colorado, the relocation of those illegally crossing the United States border is not new. But suddenly, when Florida sends illegal aliens to a sanctuary city, it's false imprisonment and kidnapping," FDEM added.   

Recommended

House Freedom Caucus Gets Its Revenge for Debt Deal Spencer Brown

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has accused Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) of kidnapping the migrants and is having the state's attorney, Rob Bonta, to look to see if any charges can be filed against Florida. A second flight from Florida's program arrived in Sacramento on Monday.

The relocation program is part of Florida's response to the ongoing border crisis. The first flight to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts caused a firestorm of kidnapping claims, but the consent forms signed by the migrants showed they understood they were voluntarily taking the flight to the northeastern state.           

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg (D) also said the flight was a form of human trafficking. When Townhall reached Steinberg Communications Director Andrew Kehoe to see if they had a response to the video, Kehoe said they had no comment at this time.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

House Freedom Caucus Gets Its Revenge for Debt Deal Spencer Brown
Former UPenn Swimmer Reveals Disturbing Details About Competing With Lia Thomas Madeline Leesman
Another COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory Is Coming True Leah Barkoukis
There Are New Details About the Plane Crash That Triggered a Military Response Over DC Matt Vespa
Karine Jean-Pierre Ends White House Briefing After Question About Biden's Falls Spencer Brown
Trump Pollster Doesn't Have Great News for Trump Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
House Freedom Caucus Gets Its Revenge for Debt Deal Spencer Brown