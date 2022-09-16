Martha's Vineyard

Dem Officials: DOJ Must Investigate GOP Governors Sending Illegal Immigrants to Blue Enclaves

Guy Benson
Guy Benson
Posted: Sep 16, 2022 10:05 AM
Fascinating.  I suspect Republicans will welcome this fight.  "Progressives" have been throwing tantrums as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott busses illegal immigrants to supposedly proud sanctuary cities in recent months, but this?  This goes too far.  A Republican governor they despise even more, Ron DeSantis, has now sent a few dozen unlawful migrants to Martha's Vineyard.  Is nothing sacred?  The resulting meltdown has been as incoherent as ever, but it's growing more shrill and indignant.  Vile!  Repulsive!  Inhumane!  But why, precisely, is it any of those things?  Because "political pawns," or something.  What they know for certain is that they're furious, and that Republicans are the villains. They just don't want anyone, including themselves, to think too hard about why.  Leftist officials from coast to coast have decided that the Department of Justice must intervene, for...well, they're not entirely sure, but reasons:


It's truly amazing to see Democrats -- who've been collectively silent on the historic, cruel, dangerous, unsustainable border crisis ever since they got agitated over the CBP 'whipping' smear -- deciding that moving illegal immigrants from place to place is dangerous, authoritarian fascism.  Or even "kidnapping," per Newsom's moronic letter.  It's clear the man want to be president, but is that the best 'own the cons' stunt he can manage here?  And did we miss a second page of his letter offering to resolve the problem by welcoming all of these migrants into the sanctuary state of California?  No?  Is Massachusetts interested, as Sen. Warren suggests?  The Biden administration has been doing this endlessly, including flights into non-sanctuary jurisdictions in the dead of night.  We've heard nothing about that from these people, just like we've heard nothing about the 'kids in cages' and other alleged moral abominations, now that there isn't a Republican administration against which to preen, earning Resistance approbation.

It's also truly amazing to see Democrats appealing to...sovereignty and the rule of law, particularly on this issue.  The irony is exquisite.  They're too consumed with seething flop sweat to realize it.  They support the policies that have caused this crisis.  They reject the policies that would significantly mitigate it.  Yet when a tiny fraction of the resulting consequences are visited upon them, they're enraged.  They are ridiculous, unserious people whose fake outrage over this situation is pure misdirection and deflection.  Spare me:


Deep down, these people know that this aggressive, correct messaging from DeSantis is more or less bullet proof logically -- and very potent politically.  They can't beat this on substance, so they're reaching into their usual bag of epithets, out of impotent rage.  I'd put this up against Newsom's empty, hypocritical idiocy every day of the week:


Some denizens of Martha's Vineyard have kindly pitched in to help the small number of illegal immigrants flown to their island.  I can't imagine the hospitality will last long, especially if more continue to arrive:


Oh, I'm sorry, is the arrival of a small number of unlawful entrants a strain on your community?  So much so that they're calling in the national guard in Illinois and DC?  Imagine that.  Are those strains to be borne by small, overrun, overwhelmed border communities exclusively, while compassionate leftists avert their eyes from a safe distance?  That appears to be their preferred arrangement.  And if there's a housing shortage on the Vineyard, per this woman, I can think of some very enlightened part-time residents who seem to have plenty of space to share.  How 'bout it?  Meanwhile, this is not an exaggeration.  I still cannot believe how successful Abbott's 'stunt' has been:


Biden could fix this tomorrow by re-instituting successful border control policies and getting serious about enforcement.  He won't, entirely for political reasons.  That is 100 percent on him and his party, and zero percent on Republican leaders exporting the fallout to areas that support his agenda.  I'll leave you with these clips posted by our social media team.  I can't decide which one is better:

