Oh, So That's Why DOJ Isn't Going After Pro-Terrorism Agitators
The UN Endorses a Second Terrorist State for Iran
The Stormy Daniels Trial Was Always Going to Be a Circus. It's Reached...
Biden Administration Hurls Israel Under the Bus Again
Israeli Ambassador Shreds the U.N. Charter in Powerful Speech Before Vote to Grant...
MSNBC Is Pro-Adult Film Testimony
The Long Haul of Love
Trump Addresses the Very Real Chance of Him Going to Jail
Yes, Jen Psaki Really Said This About Biden Cutting Off Weapons Supply to...
3,000 Fulton County Ballots Were Scanned Twice During the 2020 Election Recount
Joe Biden's Weapons 'Pause' Will Get More Israeli Soldiers, Civilians Killed
Left-Wing Mayor Hires Drag Queen to Spearhead 'Transgender Initiatives'
NewsNation Border Patrol Ride Along Sees Arrest of Illegal Immigrants in Illustration of...
One State Just Cut Off Funding for Planned Parenthood
Tipsheet

Here's Where Speaker Mike Johnson Stands on Abortion

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 10, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) sided with former President Donald Trump in his stance on abortion. 

Despite being a devout Catholic and being a “lifelong pro-lifer,” Johnson said that he doesn’t anticipate pushing for a nationwide abortion ban, adding that the decision should be left up to individual states. 

Advertisement

“President Trump said this is in the states’ purview now,” Johnson told Politico. “After the Dobbs decision, I think that’s where it is.”

Johnson previously co-sponsored federal legislation that would have banned abortion at six weeks. He was also openly critical of the legality of Roe v. Wade prior to it being overturned

The House Speaker also supported Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s opinion that the higher court should reconsider restrictions on the use of contraception. 

There’s been some really bad law made,” he said. “They’ve made a mess of our jurisprudence in this country for the last several decades. And maybe some of that needs to be cleaned up.”

Johnson said that he believes in the “sanctity of human life” and that it is an “important article of faith,” but he needs to take into consideration other people’s views on the issue. 

“I have 434 colleagues here. All of us have our own, philosophical principles that we live by, but you have to have a political consensus,” he added. 

Recommended

The Stormy Daniels Trial Was Always Going to Be a Circus. It's Reached a New Level. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Previously, Johnson has had strong opinions on abortion, saying that the “killing of unborn children has been the greatest atrocity that’s been committed in our society.” 

The issue has not only been apparent in Democrat-led states, but in red states as well. 

Last year, Ohio voted to approve abortion and reproductive health rights into the state constitution, which upholds the right to “make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions,” which includes fertility treatments, miscarriage care, contraception, and abortions. 

Florida, South Dakota, and Arizona have also been weighing similar legislation ahead of the 2024 election. 

Tags: ABORTION MIKE JOHNSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Stormy Daniels Trial Was Always Going to Be a Circus. It's Reached a New Level. Matt Vespa
Yes, Jen Psaki Really Said This About Biden Cutting Off Weapons Supply to Israel Sarah Arnold
Oh, So That's Why DOJ Isn't Going After Pro-Terrorism Agitators Katie Pavlich
Biden's New Low Guy Benson
Trump Addresses the Very Real Chance of Him Going to Jail Sarah Arnold
Try a Little Honesty About Israel Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Stormy Daniels Trial Was Always Going to Be a Circus. It's Reached a New Level. Matt Vespa
Advertisement