Tipsheet

Yes, Jen Psaki Really Said This About Biden Cutting Off Weapons Supply to Israel

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 10, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is in support of her former boss’s move to delay a necessary weapons shipment to Israel. However, she has one thought about it. 

During an interview with CBS’s “The Late Show,” Psaki said that President Joe Biden did not cut off weapons to Israel soon enough, admitting that the United States has withheld weapons to countries in need before. 

Psaki told Stephen Colbert, “I do think that there’s some leverage we’re all seeing being used. Should it have been used earlier? I think the answer is yes to that. But we are seeing them pull back in the sending of weapons. That’s actually a pretty significant sign, given that the United States and Israel have a long-standing connection on military support, where the United States is a big provider of that.”

Colbert asked, “Has the United States done that many times before, withhold the weapons?”

“Not many times before, but it has happened before. But not many times before, but that is a pretty significant step,” Psaki answered. “Prime Minister Netanyahu, I would say, is someone Joe Biden has had a tricky, challenging, difficult relationship with for some time. People don’t always see that. That isn’t talked about.” ViaMediaite. 

Biden has been accused of bowing down to the pro-Hamas demonstrators for “cheap political votes” ahead of the 2024 presidential election. 

In fear of a round two of what happened in Michigan with voters during the primary, Biden seems to be appeasing to much of the young voters who occupied college campuses in the last few weeks. 

Psaki suggested that Biden “connect” and “listen” to young voters, adding that the president will address key issues during his talk at Morehouse University in a few weeks. 

A recent PBS Newshour/NPR/Marist poll found that 53 percent of independent voters think Biden’s second term will “weaken America.” Other polls reveal that the president is trailing being former President Donald Trump by at least 1.5 percentage points in the average of national surveys— which results in him being six points behind where he was on Election Day in 2020.

