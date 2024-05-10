Oh, So That's Why DOJ Isn't Going After Pro-Terrorism Agitators
The UN Endorses a Second Terrorist State for Iran
Biden Administration Hurls Israel Under the Bus Again
Israeli Ambassador Shreds the U.N. Charter in Powerful Speech Before Vote to Grant...
New Single Article of Impeachment Filed Against Biden
New Report Details How Dems Are Planning to Minimize Risk of Pro-Hamas Disruptions...
The Long Haul of Love
Yes, Jen Psaki Really Said This About Biden Cutting Off Weapons Supply to...
3,000 Fulton County Ballots Were Scanned Twice During the 2020 Election Recount
Joe Biden's Weapons 'Pause' Will Get More Israeli Soldiers, Civilians Killed
Left-Wing Mayor Hires Drag Queen to Spearhead 'Transgender Initiatives'
NewsNation Border Patrol Ride Along Sees Arrest of Illegal Immigrants in Illustration of...
One State Just Cut Off Funding for Planned Parenthood
Vulnerable Democratic Senators Refuse to Support Commonsense Pro-Life Bill
Tipsheet

Trump Addresses the Very Real Chance of Him Going to Jail

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 10, 2024 8:45 PM
Maansi Srivastava/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Former President Donald Trump addressed reporters Friday afternoon after appearing in a Manhattan courthouse regarding the politically motivated “hush money” trial. 

Advertisement

Trump exited the courtroom three weeks after the trial began, saying that it was a “very dark day for New York City, New York State,” and “a very dark day for our nation."

The former president declared the case to be a hoax, calling on the “corrupt thug” Judge Juan Merchan to throw the case out. 

He addressed the very real possibility that he may face jail time. He said he would be “proud” to go to jail for the U.S. Constitution. 

As he waved around articles about the trial, Trump told the press that the corrupt left wants to put him in jail, acknowledging that it is a likely outcome. 

“Ianything's mentioned against certain people, and you know who they are, certain people, anything's even mentioned, he wants to put me in jail,Trump said. “That could happen one day and I'd be very proud to go to jail for our Constitution.”

The 2024 hopeful said that the whole case is “fake” and that it is a political scam to get him thrown out of the presidential race. 

Recommended

Yes, Jen Psaki Really Said This About Biden Cutting Off Weapons Supply to Israel Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Trump also took the opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden’s constant lies to the American people, particularly about claiming inflation rates are down. 

“So now he comes out and he actually says, I guess with a straight face, but I'm not sure he knows what he's saying anyway, that it was 9 percent under Trump,” he said. 

During a CNN interview this week, Biden claimed that the U.S. has the “strongest economy in the world.” He also said that although most Americans think the country is not in good shape economically, individual Americans can afford luxury items at the grocery store. 

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll revealed that Trump holds a 46-45 percent lead over Biden ahead of the 2024 race. 

In addition, a PBS Newshour/NPR/Marist poll found 53 percent of independents believe Biden’s second term will “weaken America,” while only 42 percent of voters think Trump would be a threat to democracy. 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yes, Jen Psaki Really Said This About Biden Cutting Off Weapons Supply to Israel Sarah Arnold
Oh, So That's Why DOJ Isn't Going After Pro-Terrorism Agitators Katie Pavlich
Biden's New Low Guy Benson
Try a Little Honesty About Israel Victor Davis Hanson
3,000 Fulton County Ballots Were Scanned Twice During the 2020 Election Recount Sarah Arnold
New Single Article of Impeachment Filed Against Biden Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yes, Jen Psaki Really Said This About Biden Cutting Off Weapons Supply to Israel Sarah Arnold
Advertisement