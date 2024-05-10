Trump Addresses the Very Real Chance of Him Going to Jail

Former President Donald Trump addressed reporters Friday afternoon after appearing in a Manhattan courthouse regarding the politically motivated “hush money” trial.

Trump exited the courtroom three weeks after the trial began, saying that it was a “very dark day for New York City, New York State,” and “a very dark day for our nation."

The former president declared the case to be a hoax, calling on the “corrupt thug” Judge Juan Merchan to throw the case out.

He addressed the very real possibility that he may face jail time. He said he would be “proud” to go to jail for the U.S. Constitution.

As he waved around articles about the trial, Trump told the press that the corrupt left wants to put him in jail, acknowledging that it is a likely outcome.

“If anything's mentioned against certain people, and you know who they are, certain people, anything's even mentioned, he wants to put me in jail," Trump said. “That could happen one day and I'd be very proud to go to jail for our Constitution.”

TRUMP: “It’s all fake. The whole case is fake. The judge is corrupt—If anything is mentioned against certain people.. he wants to put me in jail, and that could happen one day and I’d be very proud to go to jail for our constitution.” pic.twitter.com/h3FjIyB2UQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 10, 2024

The 2024 hopeful said that the whole case is “fake” and that it is a political scam to get him thrown out of the presidential race.

Trump also took the opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden’s constant lies to the American people, particularly about claiming inflation rates are down.

“So now he comes out and he actually says, I guess with a straight face, but I'm not sure he knows what he's saying anyway, that it was 9 percent under Trump,” he said.

During a CNN interview this week, Biden claimed that the U.S. has the “strongest economy in the world.” He also said that although most Americans think the country is not in good shape economically, individual Americans can afford luxury items at the grocery store.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll revealed that Trump holds a 46-45 percent lead over Biden ahead of the 2024 race.

In addition, a PBS Newshour/NPR/Marist poll found 53 percent of independents believe Biden’s second term will “weaken America,” while only 42 percent of voters think Trump would be a threat to democracy.