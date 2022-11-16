Don't Ignore These Underrated Conservative Victories in the Midterms

I've made a passing reference or two to this in previous posts, but it's worth highlighting separately: Conservatives won a slate of important judicial elections in Ohio and North Carolina last week, which will shape critical upcoming decisions over redistricting controversies ahead of 2024. Some jittery Republicans are already worrying that the party's 2022 success in New York House races, for instance, might be at least partially turned back by voters in that very blue state in a larger-turnout presidential year. That's possible, given the degree of GOP over-performance in some of those contests. But Republicans may also get their collective act together and pick off a number of seats that they arguably should have won this cycle elsewhere, perhaps mitigating of off-setting any reversion-to-norm in New York. The state-level Supreme Court victories in the Buckeye and Tar Heel states also increase the likelihood that Republican-drawn Congressional maps will survive judicial scrutiny, allowing the GOP to draw district lines that could result in a handful of new red-leaning districts being added to the pot. These are significant statewide wins that will have implications for the federal balance of power:

Rs got their Supreme Court victories in OH and NC. Likely has consequences for redistricting next year -- Ds had a good night in each state for House but worse maps may be on horizon as Rs build defenses to protect what looks like a fairly small majority — Kyle Kondik (@kkondik) November 9, 2022