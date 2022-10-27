New Senate Report Puts Fauci's Big Tech Censorship Back in Focus
Update: Second Arrest Made in Brutal Assault Against Florida GOP Canvasser

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  October 27, 2022 1:01 PM
Marco Rubio for Senate

Go back and read Spencer's post about this story on Monday, which encapsulates the first round of outrage.  The second round came from the Left, citing news reports that local police had not obtained evidence of any political motive in the act of violence.  People began accusing Sen. Marco Rubio of lying or perpetrating a hoax, citing a 'no evidence' line from the police.  They also pointed to reports that the victim has been associated with racist groups, but appears to have left them, expressing regret for some of his past bigotry (regardless, criminal physical violence was totally unjustified here, regardless of the identity of the target).  I recommended waiting for more information, but also noted that it was not a big stretch to suggest that a GOP volunteer wearing Republican campaign apparel (Rubio shirt, DeSantis hat) getting savagely attacked right before an election might have had something to do with politics.

Seems reasonable, no?


In the face of bad-faith pushback against that tweet, I noted that  'no evidence' isn't a permanent framing by authorities -- some of whom have indeed been bizarrely hesitant in recent memory to label obvious political violence as such, even in the face of overwhelming evidence, or even an explicit confession.  I wasn't accusing anyone of lying here; I just didn't view the asserted lack of evidence at that point to be determinative.  And yes, some law enforcement officials have been slippery-to-evasive, or deliberately obtuse, on such things in recent memory. In short, I argued, let's wait for more facts -- but a political angle was hardly out of the question.  On Wednesday, Rubio provided more facts:


A second arrest, and a police report featuring an allegation from the victim -- who, again, was canvassing for Republicans and wearing GOP swag at the time -- that the primary perpetrator was motivated by politics: "The defendant...stated to [the victim] that he could not pass through because he was a Republican, and that the dogs were ready to attack," according to police documents.  The ensuing assault was so severe that it sent the victim to the hospital with a "fractured orbital bone" and "nasal/sinus fractures."  The primary defendant reportedly also commanded his two German shepherds to "attack and bite" the Rubio/DeSantis canvasser amid the attack, which is obviously extremely dangerous.  Perhaps the victim is lying about the motive, but (to borrow a phrase), there's no evidence that he is.  I'll leave you with this observation from Rubio, on media standards:


In case you missed it earlier, a new Sunshine State poll shows Rubio leading in his re-election race by double digits, with other polling showing a smaller but sizable lead.

