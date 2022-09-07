Democrats Don't Believe Their Own 'Democracy in Peril' Rhetoric

President Biden's widely-panned 'democracy' speech last week -- featuring creepy and controversial optics, and heavy doses of demagoguery and hypocrisy -- argued that 'MAGA Republicans' pose a threat to our very republic. Biden somewhat walked back his attacks the next day, but he said what he said. And even the partial reversal left much to be desired. Here's what he said, in response to a shouted question from Fox's Peter Doocy:

Doocy: "Do you consider all Trump supporters to be a threat to the country?"



Biden: "I don't consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country." pic.twitter.com/QB7f3XVG7z — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 2, 2022

BIDEN walking it back: "I don't consider any Trump supporter to be a threat. I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence and fails to condemn violence when its used, refuse to acknowledge an election has been won... That is a threat to democracy." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 2, 2022



Anyone who fails to condemn violence is a threat to democracy? Interesting. Does the Speaker of the House fit the bill, Mr. President? Maybe the governor of New York, too? And unless I'm mistaken, we're still waiting on a direct presidential condemnation of the left-wing assassination plot against a sitting Supreme Court justice, a story that disappeared awfully quickly. Also, anyone who refuses "to acknowledge an election has been won" is also a menace to the country? Fair enough. I await Biden's endorsement of Gov. Brian Kemp over election truther Stacey Abrams with bated breath. The reality, of course, is that Biden and the Democrats don't truly believe any of what they're saying on these matters. Indeed, Biden himself has foolishly expanded his 'threat to America' claptrap well beyond justifiable claims, wandering into mere policy disagreements. This undermines whatever serious point he might have been trying to make, thanks to rhetorical mission creep:

MAGA proposals are a threat to the very soul of this country. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 4, 2022



MAGA proposals, eh? As I responded on Twitter, "the tax cuts and deregulation? The Middle East peace accords? Border enforcement? These ‘MAGA’ policy proposals are not 'threats to the very soul of this country,' and it's idiotic to say so. If you have a serious critique, tailor it specifically. This ain’t it." Then there's the matter of Democrats gravely intoning about the existential threat of 'MAGA Republicans,' while also spending tens of millions of campaign dollars to boost and promote...MAGA Republicans. We've covered that cynical strategy before -- and, fittingly, another round of it was reported literally the day after Biden's unserious and non-credible speech in Philadelphia:

Last night: Biden says MAGA is threat to nation’s existence.



Today: Chuck Schumer plows $3.1 million into MAGA. https://t.co/YNWnpXTgmx — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 2, 2022



Their empty words say one thing. Their actions say quite another. They want 'ultra MAGA' candidates to run against, believing them to be easier to defeat -- and to that end, they're putting big money where their mouths aren't. Moderate Republicans like outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan are calling Democrats out:

If President Biden is truly serious about threats to democracy, then he would condemn the tens of millions Democratic groups have spent promoting extremists threatening democracy. The fact that he won't do so shows this is more posturing from a failed administration. https://t.co/YWCvxbKSGs — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) September 2, 2022



And Democrats are shrugging and essentially admitting that it's all about accumulating power and winning elections, nothing more:

BASH: "Are you OK with Democrats helping election deniers in Republican primaries like New Hampshire?"



MURRAY: "I believe what Democratic supporters are doing is working to make sure that we have a Democratic majority in the United States Senate and the Congress." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) September 4, 2022



Sen. Patty Murray isn't exactly breaking new ground here. Nancy Pelosi basically said the same thing a number of weeks back. Then there's the clip Katie wrote about yesterday:

DOOCY: "You tweeted in 2016 that Trump stole an election."



KJP: "I knew this was coming."



DOOCY: "If denying election results is extreme now, why wasn't it then?"



KJP: "That comparison that you made is just ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/EJyoykV1Ta — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 6, 2022



What a remarkably bad answer to a question the recipient snarkily admitted she'd been anticipating for quite some time. That's what she had prepared for a challenge she'd been waiting for? And what an indictment of the rest of the media for not asking such a glaringly obvious question of the president's spokesperson, given the president's feigned indignation over 'democracy' and election denial. I'll leave with this, which is quite a montage: