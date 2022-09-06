KJP's Election Denial Finally Catches Up With Her

After being on the job as White House Press Secretary for months, Karine Jean Pierre was finally asked about her refusal to accept that President Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton.

DOOCY: "You tweeted in 2016 that Trump stole an election."



KJP: "I knew this was coming."



DOOCY: "If denying election results is extreme now, why wasn't it then?"



DOOCY: "If denying election results is extreme now, why wasn't it then?"

KJP: "That comparison that you made is just ridiculous."

DOOCY: "If we're all in agreement that it is incorrect to say the 2020 election was stolen, what about the 2016 election?"



DOOCY: "If we're all in agreement that it is incorrect to say the 2020 election was stolen, what about the 2016 election?"

KJP: "We're gonna focus on the here and now."

From her Twitter feed.

Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election .....welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump https://t.co/NI7vqPV6cu — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) December 18, 2016

As noted in the exchange, President Joe Biden continues to claim "MAGA Republicans" are a dangerous threat to American democracy. When asked about why, Biden has cited election integrity concerns expressed by Republican voters as the qualification.

During a speech last week and flanked by two U.S. Marines, Biden viciously attacked "MAGA Republicans" as a threat to the Republic. Two days before, he threatened "right wing" Americans with bombings by an F-15 military jet.

PRESIDENT BIDEN:



"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our Republic..." pic.twitter.com/ZbA6eNcTsp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2022

NOW - Biden: "For those brave right-wing Americans... if you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15. You need something little more than a gun." pic.twitter.com/ce3BJEEo7G — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 30, 2022

The next day, Biden walked the severity of his "MAGA Republican" claims while his press secretary continued to defend the strategy.

KJP: "The presence of the marines at the speech was intended to demonstrate the deep and abiding respect has for these service members, to these ideals and the unique role our independent military plays in defending our democracy." pic.twitter.com/BhT4L7UEIt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2022

Today his communication's team is still attempting to clarify.