KJP's Election Denial Finally Catches Up With Her

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 06, 2022 1:45 PM
After being on the job as White House Press Secretary for months, Karine Jean Pierre was finally asked about her refusal to accept that President Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton. 

From her Twitter feed. 

As noted in the exchange, President Joe Biden continues to claim "MAGA Republicans" are a dangerous threat to American democracy. When asked about why, Biden has cited election integrity concerns expressed by Republican voters as the qualification. 

During a speech last week and flanked by two U.S. Marines, Biden viciously attacked "MAGA Republicans" as a threat to the Republic. Two days before, he threatened "right wing" Americans with bombings by an F-15 military jet. 

The next day, Biden walked the severity of his "MAGA Republican" claims while his press secretary continued to defend the strategy.

Today his communication's team is still attempting to clarify. 

