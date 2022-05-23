The White House Might Want to Hide These Awful Polling Numbers from Biden

Look, we know that Democrats' own internal numbers are very ugly, hence the "precriminations" already underway. Late last week, we saw more of the same for Democrats. Maybe President Biden's hilarious "new" strategy of finally shedding his supposed bipartisan cooperative approach, in favor of attacking Republicans, will start to pay off at some point. Any day now. The latest Quinnipiac poll shows Biden's overall approval stuck in the 30s and sucking wind among Hispanics, while his party trails nationally:

Biden overall approval 35/57, GOP +4 on generic ballot in this Q-poll https://t.co/nuG8ZxIw3n — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 20, 2022



The Associated Press' latest batch produced similar, very familiar results, too:

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plummeted in May to its lowest point since he took office, according to a poll commissioned by the Associated Press. The poll, published by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public research, shows that only 39% of adults in the United States approve of Biden’s performance as president. Overall, only about 2 in 10 adults say the U.S. is heading in the right direction or the economy is good, both down from about 3 in 10 a month earlier. Those drops were concentrated among Democrats, with just 33% within the president’s party saying the country is headed in the right direction, down from 49% in April. Last year, the same Associated Press poll showed Biden with an approval rating of 63%, 24 points higher than his approval rating today. Biden’s handling of the economy, according to the poll, is one of the largest reasons for the underwater polling, with two-thirds of Americans saying they disapprove of the way he has presided over that situation...Additionally, only 18% of Americans say that Biden’s policies have helped more than they have hurt the economy, which is down from 24% in March. Meanwhile, 51% of Americans say his policies have hurt more than they have helped with 30% saying he hasn’t made a difference one way or the other.

A 24-point drop in one year. And the last highlighted data point is especially devastating for Biden, who insisted at a recent event that his policies have helped, not hurt, on the economy and inflation:

REPORTER: "Do you take any responsibility for the inflation in this country?"



BIDEN: "I think our policies help, not hurt." pic.twitter.com/7NkAPikUyN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 10, 2022



Per AP, fewer than one-in-five Americans agree, with a majority saying the opposite. Which brings us to the fresh CBS News polling numbers, out yesterday:

A damning indictment of the Biden presidency:



?? 69% say the economy is bad.



?? 77% are pessimistic about costs.



?? 70% disapprove of Biden's handling of inflation.



?? 65% say Biden has been "slow to react." pic.twitter.com/qTShAzRKdd — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) May 22, 2022



These data points speak for themselves. And the Democrats' excuses are blame-shifting stunts are strikingly feeble. The Republicans clearly know it:

"How did the administration get [inflation] so wrong?"



Top Biden Economic Advisor Brian Deese: "Look, a lot of things have changed over the course of the last year." pic.twitter.com/JZS2nKMFSg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2022

"How did we get to the point where the United States of America has to air lift baby formula from another country in order to feed its children?"



BIDEN ECON ADVISOR BRIAN DEESE: "Look, it's a reasonable question, and it's frustrating." pic.twitter.com/VPUTLEBMMY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2022

Obama economist Jason Furman: "I don't think, though, that [Democrats'] anti-price gouging bills would do much to bring inflation down. It'd just increase the type of shortages that consumers probably hate even more than the high prices." pic.twitter.com/O4Q1buiZfF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2022



Let's take these one at a time. There were Democratic economists sounding loud warning bells about inflation last year. They were ignored, with the White House chanting endlessly about how "transitory" the phenomenon would be. Their policies made things worse, and if they had one or two more Senate votes, they'd have poured an additional $5 trillion in inflationary spending onto this dumpster fire. What "changed over the course of the last year" is that Democrats can no longer deny the massive problem. As for the baby formula and "price gouging" show votes in the House last week, the Obama administration's Jason Furman admits that the latter would do nothing to solve the problem, while exacerbating shortages. It was embarrassing hackery designed to scapegoat a bogeyman and make it appear as though Democrats are "doing something." Same deal on the formula problem and the nonsense spending bill House Democrats passed over unified GOP opposition. Leftists on social media have predictably been taken in by the embarrassing stunt, claiming that Republicans are "pro-life" hypocrites because they voted to starve babies. In fact, the legislation in question would have done literally nothing to improve the situation:

“Zero Impact On The Current Crisis”,@DanCrenshawTX (R-TX) On Why He Voted Against $28 Million FDA Baby Formula Billhttps://t.co/sUrrsJJ1HH — The Guy Benson Show (@GuyBensonShow) May 21, 2022

The formula shortage was due to bureaucratic dithering at FDA on reopening Abbott’s Sturgis facility, and exacerbated by protectionist import policies + market inflexibility due to WIC single-source contracts. I voted in support of HR 7791, which addresses latter 2 issues. (2/3) — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) May 19, 2022



Still, Pelosi's stupid posturing elicited the reaction she was hoping for from Very Online leftist activists and journalists, which are often indistinguishable groups:



I'll leave you with this – I suppose this would make today day 103:

Joe Biden's last press interview was on February 10 — 102 days ago. — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2022



In fairness to this approach, is there any expectation that the president could answer questions like this any better than his new top spokesperson?