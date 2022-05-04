Mayorkas Casually Confirms Number of Illegal Immigrants Released or Escaped Into US Under Biden

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has embarked upon a public roasting tour, having been justifiably dragged over the coals in recent congressional testimony and media interviews. He's embarrassed himself by claiming that the Biden administration has wielded "effective" management over the border crisis, insisting that the US government retains "operational control" over its Southern border. Sources on the ground disagree with that assessment, but what else would one expect from the man who has repeatedly and ludicrously asserted that the border is secure? Mayorkas has also attempted to defend his agency's Orwellian "disinformation" board, the chief of which has trafficked in left-wing misinformation and disinformation (here's another one). He's insisting that US citizens won't be monitored, but I doubt many conservatives believe him. Why should they? This was an interesting non-answer, incidentally, given the established evidence that much of the Steele dossier was factually false, and/or Russian disinformation:

Q: "Was the Steele Dossier disinformation?"



Biden DHS Secretary: "It's not for me to opine on that." pic.twitter.com/AaewiXaT5d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2022

Couple that dodge with his insulting statements about the border crisis, and it would seem as though the disinformation is coming from inside the DHS house. Under questioning from Bret Baier in that same "Fox News Sunday" interview, Mayorkas nonchalantly admitted that the number of illegal immigrants who have entered the United States during President Biden's term in office thus far exceeds one million. These are not encounters, broadly. These represent those who've been released into the homeland, plus the known "got-aways" (unknown "got-aways," by definition, can't be counted):

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas casually admits that around 1.4 million illegal immigrants have escaped or been released into the United States under Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/qptm5CHItB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 2, 2022

That's substantially higher than the entire population of Biden's home state of Delaware. In fact, it's a larger number than the population of nine states, plus the District of Columbia. Add in the encounters, and the number swells to more than three million, roughly equivalent to the population of Iowa. This is madness that empowers and enriches Mexican drug cartels and endangers lives. Spencer shared this disturbing video on Monday, via Fox's Bryan Llenas:

*Graphic Video*: A 38 yr-old Nicaraguan man drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande River into Eagle Pass Texas. Video show his friend holds onto a pillar. National Guard was there. Guardsman told me they’ve been ordered not to do water rescues after SPC. Evans drowned. pic.twitter.com/VWxXW5RrmP — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) May 2, 2022

Policies that incentivize illegal immigration are anti-compassionate and inhumane. The Biden administration is responsible for the lethal chaos at the border, which will only grow far worse if Title 42 is rescinded as planned. There have been at least 300,000 known got-aways this year, with more than 60,000 escaping into the United States in March alone. Some dangerous people are apprehended at the border. How many of them, who are obviously more inclined to try to avoid capture, are among the got-aways? I'll leave you with even more reminders that in addition to this being a basic sovereignty and rule-of-law issue, the border crisis is very much a public safety issue, too:

Tucson Sector agents arrested a third migrant with a homicide conviction in one week.



Sigifredo Delgadillo-Ramirez, a Mexican citizen, was arrested near Nogales, AZ. In 1992, he was convicted on three counts of attempted 1st degree murder in #OrangeCounty, CA. #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/32Pe9YT0we — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 1, 2022