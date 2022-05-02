border crisis

Migrant Drowns Trying to Cross Border As Biden Ignores Humanitarian Crisis He's Created

Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: May 02, 2022 12:15 PM
Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Warning: Graphic Video Below

It's no secret that the U.S.-Mexico border is the opposite of "closed" or under-control as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has insisted. In addition to being a national security crisis, Biden's border crisis is also a humanitarian and public health disaster for Americans as well as migrants trying to take advantage of Biden's lax immigration posture. The dangerous reality of Biden's open border policies was hammered home again over the weekend as a migrant drowned trying to illegally cross into the United States.

Fox News' Bryan Llenas was reporting from the U.S.-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas when, right behind him, several migrants attempted to cross the Rio Grande. One man could be seen clinging for life to a bridge pillar as another man in distress struggled to keep his head above water before disappearing into the fast-moving waters.

Here's Llenas' full report from the border:

The tragedy of Biden's border crisis has only gotten worse since he took office and began rolling back Trump-era policies, and the worst is expected to come if the administration is successful in its planned termination of Title 42 later in May. 

Over the weekend, Texas National Guard Spc.  Bishop Evans was laid to rest after he drowned while saving the lives of two migrants illegally crossing into the United States — two individuals who are believed to be drug traffickers. 

As Katie highlighted, Biden's open borders are not the humanitarian effort Democrats claim them to be and, after drawing record numbers of migrants to the United States, Mayorkas and Biden refuse to take responsibility for the deaths of those who attempt to enter the U.S. illegally, nor the human trafficking victims and countless others abused by cartels.

