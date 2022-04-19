Border Patrol: Total Apprehensions Since Biden Took Office Just Hit This Staggering Number

We told you about the inflated, record-setting March numbers in yesterday's post. What is the sum total of illegal crossings at the border during President Biden's term thus far? Let's do the math. There have been just shy of 2.5 million apprehensions during the Biden era, hundreds of thousands of which have resulted in migrants being processed and released into the country. During the same time period, US officials have logged roughly 700,000 known 'got-aways,' meaning illegal immigrants detected by border authorities who lacked the manpower or resources to intercept those unlawful crossers. Add those figures up, and you're at 3.2 million. That is approximately equivalent to the entire population of states like Iowa, Utah, or Nevada.



And he's just getting started. Bear in mind that Biden is not even close to halfway through his term. Virtually everyone, including many increasingly-anxious Democrats, expect the border crisis to get far worse when Title 42 expulsions are abandoned next month. In March, half of all border apprehensions resulted in swift Title 42 removals. That tool is going to be gone very soon. Biden is choosing to eliminate it. These trajectories are already unsustainable and ugly -- and they're going to deteriorate further:

Customs and Border Protection just confirmed that there were 221,303 illegal immigrant encounters in March.



That is the highest month since Biden took office, and the highest single month in 22 years. pic.twitter.com/8vQ4pmHwNc — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) April 18, 2022



Officials are warning that in the middle of peak season, which is exactly when Title 42 is getting flushed by Team Biden, daily encounters could explode to 18,000. Yes, that's per day. Former ICE chief Tom Homan says border enforcement authorities are already totally overwhelmed and demoralized. No wonder he says operational control of the border no longer really exists, and that he's scared of what's about to happen. Spencer mentioned this yesterday, but it bears repeating:

EXCLUSIVE: There were at least 23 people caught at the U.S. Southern border in 2021 who were flagged on the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) of known or suspected terrorists, according to a CBP record I obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/59br5p7AV2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 18, 2022



Nearly two dozen listed or suspected terrorists caught at the Southern border last year. That's a tiny drop in the bucket, of course, but two thoughts: (1) How many people who put a high premium on not getting caught, and logic would dictate such people would be disproportionately dangerous (most illegal migrants want to get nabbed, processed and released) have slipped through the cracks among the 700,000 got-aways (plus unknown got-aways)? Border patrol officers are being used as clerical workers to handle the crush of processing, thus decreasing active patrols. This makes it easier for criminals, cartel types, traffickers, and terrorists to enter the country unmolested or even undetected. (2) Even if it's a small fraction, how many dangerous people entering is an acceptable risk to the country? Defenders of these policies should have to That is a national security and public safety issue. I'll leave you with this, my commentary on a subject we've mentioned previously, and which Julio covered yesterday:

So it’s inappropriate for her to comment on the situation because the completion of the formal investigation hasn’t been announced yet — but it was fine for the president (and her) to make dramatic and false accusations at the time? https://t.co/9jzst8jqwM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 18, 2022



Can she answer that? Oh, and what a gift to the Abbott campaign in Texas. O'Rourke opposes the one policy that has keep the floodgates from completely opening into the state he wants to lead. This will become a devastating ad in the very near future: