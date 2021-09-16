The Other Crisis: 'Unsustainable' Border Crossings Continue in August, 317 Percent Increase Over 2020

As the nation's attention has understandably been fixed on the Biden administration's disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal crisis -- which has earned the president a robust (31/65) approval rating on the issue in a new poll -- an ongoing domestic Biden crisis has not relented. The White House had previously attempted to shrug off the dreadful spring numbers by chalking them up to "seasonal" surges, with the expectation that the problem would de-intensify in the hot summer months. Not so. July's statistics were awful, up from June's, which were, in turn, up from May's. Despite the oppressive temperatures, could August be just as bad? Indeed. Biden's immigration crisis has not diminished amid other crises. To the contrary, it is active and ongoing:

Amid the Biden Afghanistan crisis, the Biden border crisis here at home is still raging. Another terrible month, despite seasonal heat WH insisted would mitigate the problem. “The 208,887 migrant encounters mark a 317% increase over last August:” https://t.co/VDHVTPudbK — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 15, 2021

There were more than 200,000 migrant encounters at the southern border in August, a DHS source told Fox News on Wednesday, the second month in a row where the number has been over the 200,000 mark as migrants continue to attempt to enter the U.S. The source told Fox that there were 208,887 encounters in August. While it marks the first decrease in migrant encounters seen under the Biden administration, where migrant encounters have been sharply rising for months, it is only a 2% drop over the more than 212,000 encounters in July. Additionally, the 208,887 number for August represents a 317% increase over last August 2020 which saw 50,014 apprehensions — and a 233% increase over August 2019, where there were 62,707 apprehensions during that year's border crisis...There were 18,847 encounters of unaccompanied children in August, down slightly from July, and 86,487 encounters of family units, marking a 4% increase over July.

Additional perspective:

208,000 encounters in August. Roughly the population of Little Rock, Arkansas in one month. And that's just the people who were encountered! https://t.co/xNt2VqaowC — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) September 15, 2021



It's also roughly triple the population of the largest city in Joe Biden's home state. Since Biden took office, there have been more than 1.2 million border encounters with illegal immigrants. Delaware's population is less than one million. As always, the non-finalized August figure does not include any of the tens of thousands of known got-aways who also crossed the Southern border last month, evading apprehension. The Biden administration has asserted that the border is "secure" and "closed." I'd imagine we'll keep hearing more of the same:

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the administration intended to continue with its border strategy, which he said involves rebuilding "safe, legal and orderly pathways for migrants," improving processing, and going after smugglers. "We have a plan, we are executing our plan and that takes time," he said last month when he announced the July border numbers. He also told Border agents in audio leaked to Fox News that the situation is "unsustainable."

Mayorkas' chief of staff resigned abruptly earlier this week. Meanwhile, the unsustainable beat goes on and on, producing scenes like this:

NEW: A source on the ground sent us this video showing thousands of migrants under the international bridge in Del Rio, TX with more showing up constantly. We’re told the situation there is getting worse every day and the numbers are growing by the hour. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/nu32xrsNOK — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 15, 2021



The situation on the ground would look even worse if Team Biden weren't still using Trump-era 'Title 42' expulsions amid the pandemic. One mitigation factor that may actually help is the return of the Trump's successful "stay in Mexico" policy, which Biden foolishly reversed before getting slapped down by the Supreme Court last month. That 6-3 loss at SCOTUS could end up being a great political relief to the White House, even as they feign outrage for their base. Finally, as Americans debate vaccine mandates being dictated from the president, I'll leave you with this relevant flashback quote:

Doocy Q: American workers are required to be vaccinated but illegal immigrants crossing the southern border are not. Why?



Psaki A: "Correct." — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) September 10, 2021