Report: More Than 205,000 Illegal Immigrants Detained in July, Record Number of Unaccompanied Kids

The White House will not call this a crisis. The administration tells us the border is closed and secure. They wave away concerns about their glaring culpability, blaming the previous president (whose administration massively reduced this problem), "seasonal" migration patterns (an excuse getting pulverized in real time), and risible "root causes" (see more below). The reality is that the Biden border crisis -- fueled by atrocious policies and reckless rhetoric -- is getting worse:

THREAD: PRELIMINARY JULY BORDER NUMBERS (USBP only, subject to increase) Total encounters: 205,029 Total known gotaways: 37,400 1.3 million for FY 21 so far Largest monthly encounter number since 2000. Total is bigger than every full-year total since FY21 Breakdown below:

Add in the fact that we know that cartels and coyotes use and "recycle" children to abuse our asylum system Add in the fact that we know that cartels are making millions per day in human and sex trafficking off this administration It's only going to get worse with this crisis

These numbers were supposed to descend after the spring due to the seasonal heat, they said. Arrow? Up, up, and up again, in May, June, and July. The last month saw more than 200K apprehensions, a number that could go up in the final analysis. And with known 'got-aways' included, it's approaching a quarter of a million. In one month. I'll remind you that House Democrats introduced a spending proposal to slash borer and interior enforcement just a few weeks ago. Remember when Democrats and the media professed bottomless concern for the children -- ignoring, of course, the extreme danger children often face while being smuggled north to our border by people seeking to take advantage of our weak immigration enforcement? I do. I remember when the woman now tasked with handling the border non-crisis was a mere presidential aspirant. She went to the border to preen and showboat, famously calling the 'kids in cages' a "crime against humanity that is being committed by the United States government." Well guess what?

WASHINGTON (AP) — US official: Number of unaccompanied children encountered by border authorities likely hit all-time high in July. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 3, 2021

NBC News: Audio from a government shelter for unaccompanied migrant children in TX reveals allegations of sexual misconduct by staff toward minors, that children were running low on clean clothes and shoes and reluctance to make public a Covid outbreak. https://t.co/hEVYY58oWq — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 31, 2021

The mixed messages and clear policy incentives to send children to cross our border illegally are driving an off-the-charts crisis. Progressives would be rending their garments and posing for anguished photographs if this were happening under a Republican administration (again, Team Trump, for its faults on immigration, got a handle on the issue with successful policies). But under a Democratic administration, the fury is muted, if it exists at all. Immigration is no longer a wedge issue that can be used to make a Bad Republican look heartless. It's now a disaster that could endanger the Democratic Party's tenuous grip on power, so it's generally shoved to the back burner as quickly as possible. As for the insulting "root causes" charade, how's that going?

Less than two months after VP Harris' visit to Guatemala, the US is halting cooperation with the country's attorney general's office. "We have lost confidence in the attorney general and their...intention to cooperate with the U.S. Government and fight corruption in good faith." — Kevin Sieff (@ksieff) July 27, 2021

It seems it's time to send the Vice President to one of the dozens of other countries of origin identified among the illegal immigrants captured at the US-Mexico in recent months, no? Perhaps we can pretend we can fix their internal problems one at a time, as the supposed "solution" to a flagrant and deliberate failure to enforce our own sovereignty. This is a choice. You know things must be bad, and the president must be really worried about the politics at play, for something like this to happen:

I’m glad the Biden administration listened to reason & extended Title 42 protections.



But Congress should do more.



It should pass the SHIELD Act to prevent the Biden administration from ending this program and putting American lives at risk.https://t.co/e8uQ1PuMju — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) August 3, 2021

The Biden administration extended a Trump-era policy Monday that allows migrants to be expelled to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in holding facilities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that Title 42 "shall remain in effect until the CDC Director determines that the danger of further introduction of COVID-19 into the United States from covered noncitizens has ceased to be a serious danger to the public health, and the Order is no longer necessary to protect the public health." Title 42 allows Customs and Border Protection officials to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in holding facilities.

It's bad and getting worse. I'll leave you with this:

Even Democrats in Congress recognize the Biden administration's border policy is a failure. They tell people not to come, but put in place policies that reward those people for coming. It has created a non-stop crisis. https://t.co/RfFNDnTgUH — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 2, 2021

Not just "over" 180,000; an estimated 25,000 over the expected 180,000 -- not counting tens of thousands of got-aways. But there's no crisis at the closed and secure border, they tell us.