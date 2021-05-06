Georgia

Poll: Georgia Voters Support New Elections Law, Large Majority Opposes 'Woke' Corporate Meddling

Guy Benson
Guy Benson
 @guypbenson
Posted: May 06, 2021 10:15 AM
We recently wrote about national polling showing plurality support for Georgia's new elections law, as well as national data tracking the public's paltry appetite for corporations using their influence to wade into cultural and political skirmishes.  One issue set on which there is pretty clearly a large 'silent majority' is wokeness and ubiquitous political correctness.  That reality played out in the aforementioned nationwide polling, and it's been replicated in a new survey of Georgia voters.  After weeks of unhinged attacks, disgraceful demagoguery, outright lies and racial bullying -- led by the state's top Democrats, and the President of the United States -- more Peach Staters support the law than oppose it.  And this is an interesting twist:


One out of four Black Georgians is evidently in favor of "Jim Crow," according to Stacey Abrams et al.  Imagine how much stronger these numbers would be if not for the aggressive dishonesty and relentless dishonesty.  I'll remind you that huge cross-racial majorities of Americans favor common-sense voter ID provisions, which are routinely assailed as racist "suppression" by leftists: 


As for the companies and institutions who made a big, panicked show of opposing the law, including some Georgia-based heavy hitters, how's that looking?


A two-to-one margin.  Like Americans writ large, the people of Georgia are decidedly unexcited about corporate wokeness.  Coke has already done some backtracking, and Delta's pitiful cravenness looks worse and worse.  Major League Baseball is stuck with its idiotic decision to move the All Star Game while maintaining its headquarters and Hall of Fame in a "suppression" state (by the way, has Biden weighed in on Georgia's "Biden Jim Crow on Steroids" Act, which would adopt Delaware's voting laws)?  I'd imagine Home Depot's leadership and shareholders are feeling pretty good about their neutrality decision, shrugging off boycott threats from the activist Left.  And on the subject of wokeness and race, I wonder how vulnerable Senate Democrats like Raphael Warnock, whose lies fueled economic harm against his state, will vote on this Biden nominee?

