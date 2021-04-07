Heh: Georgia Republican Introduces 'Voter Suppression' Bill to Adopt Election Laws from Joe Biden's Delaware

Superb trolling, if only to highlight the blithering, insulting idiocy of Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer's rhetoric about Georgia's new law. If the president wants to tar Georgia's new status quo as worse than Jim Crow -- the White House is trying to distance Biden from Major League Baseball's All Star Game boycott, but he can't escape his role, having endorsed the idea on national television -- fine. If the Senate Majority Leader wants to assail the freshly-enacted law as racist voter suppression, fine. How would these two leading lights react to Georgia enacting election law provisions that are actively on the books in their respective blue states? Schumer has been an elected official from New York since long before I was born. Joe Biden was an elected official from Delaware for approximately two centuries. And yet, their states' laws forbid no-excuse absentee voting and offer far less early voting than Georgia now permits, among other forms of alleged "suppression." How can this abject bigotry stand?

“‘The Sen. Chuck Schumer Racist Voter Suppression Voting Act,’ would replace Georgia’s new law with New York’s electoral laws instead. That means nine days of early voting instead of 19 and, again, a requirement that voters have an excuse in order to obtain an absentee ballot.” — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 6, 2021



Via the cheeky lawmaker's Facebook page:

In recent days, President Biden called the new Georgia Election Integrity law un-American, sick, pernicious & Jim Crow on steroids. In light of this, today I am announcing my intentions to file legislation to address his concerns. The bill will be called “The President Joe Biden Jim Crow on Steroids Voting Act.” Since President Biden seems to be very concerned about our laws here in Georgia, this bill will make Georgia’s voting laws identical to those of his home state of Delaware. As a result, it will have 5 key features:

1. Instead of having up to 19 days of early voting in Georgia, we will have ZERO days of early voting JUST LIKE DELAWARE!



2. Instead of having no excuse absentee voting in Georgia, you will have to have the excuse of being sick or disabled to vote absentee JUST LIKE DELAWARE!



3. Instead of having plenty of secure drop boxes in Georgia, there will be no drop boxes JUST LIKE DELAWARE!



4. Instead of being able to get drink/food from a non-poll worker outside of the 150 foot buffer & drink from a poll worker within the barrier in Georgia, it will be illegal to receive anything of value while standing in line to vote JUST LIKE DELAWARE!



5. Instead of being able to vote in relative quiet in Georgia, your name will be announced out loud (and your party affiliation during a primary) so that your vote can be challenged by anyone in the precinct JUST LIKE DELAWARE!

Rinse and repeat for New York, and the 'Schumer Racist Voter Suppression' Act. That fifth bullet point above had me wondering if that could possibly be true. Indeed it is:

Jim Crow? In Joe Biden's Delaware, officials are required to state each voter's name out loud so anyone in the precinct has an opportunity to challenge that individual's right to vote. ID required. Primary voters' affiliation also announced aloud. Via DE Dept. of Elections FAQ: pic.twitter.com/NG8R7HDhPN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 6, 2021



Meanwhile, amid a head-spinning deluge of demagoguery and lying, the "Jim Crow" crowd has only managed to muster...36 percent opposition to Georgia's law among the American public. The legislation is above water by six points nationwide (and stronger among independents), according to a new poll:



That's after a barrage of wildly dishonest shouting and race-baiting. There are lots of undecideds, too, so the battle to inform the public is very much active, despite the Left's head start, aided by nearly the entirety of media and corporate America. I'll leave you with Sen. Marco Rubio challenging Major League Baseball's feckless, preening commissioner to put his own personal money where his mouth is by surrendering his membership at Augusta National. After all, Mr. Manfred's "values" should preclude him from playing fancy rounds of golf on 'Jim Crow' soil, right? Right? And please listen to my interview with Georgia's Secretary of State, who calmly fact checks the torrent of lies about the new law:

Must-listen interview with GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who calmly and systematically dismantles false/hysterical claims about his state's new voting law: https://t.co/06VXJTpVaY — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 6, 2021



UPDATE - Biden can't decide if he's retreating or not:

Biden still calling the Georgia election law “a Jim Crow law” this afternoon. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 6, 2021

WOW — major flip on moving sporting events out of Georgia.



While he “strongly encouraged” MLB to move the All Star game, he’s changed his tone when asked about the Masters. Notes that it will hurt the people who need the most help.



A week too late, Joe.pic.twitter.com/etJvUL4rYB — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 6, 2021