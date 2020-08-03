Smear Merchant: Pelosi Can't Substantiate Her Attack on Dr. Birx

In case you missed it recently, reports leaked out that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi savaged Dr. Deborah Birx during negotiations over the next installment of COVID relief legislation, calling her "the worst" and accusing her of spreading Coronavirus disinformation. Smearing Birx -- whose life work has been incredible and whose expertise and credentials are unimpeachable -- has been something of a sport on the political left for some time. When Dr. Anthony Fauci is criticized by right-leaning people, it is treated as an attack on science itself by many in the media. Yet when ugly aspersions are hurled at Birx, swift condemnations (and counter-accusations of sexism) are strangely scant, at least if the barbs are coming from the Left. This is really nasty stuff from Pelosi:

Really nasty, certainly, but not unexpected. Appalling, slimy slanders and irresponsible rhetoric are par for the course with Mrs. Pelosi. Within the past few weeks alone, she has repeatedly smeared opponents in cartoonish and revolting ways -- ranging from idiotic comments like this to truly heinous garbage. She doubles down, secure in the knowledge that pushback will be fleeting and perfunctory. This exchange on ABC's This Week shows that Pelosi said what she's alleged to have said (she doesn't deny it), and has absolutely nothing of substance to back up her petty, catty potshots at Birx:

She should, but she won't. And she'll pay no price for her terrible behavior. The civility police and the 'respect the experts' crowd don't really mean much of what they say. Saletan, an intellectually-honest and curious journalist on the center-left, also highlighted another recent politically-motivated effort to tar Birx unfairly:



Here's Birx pushing back very politely, showing who is the bigger and classier person in this one-sided feud. Meanwhile, here is some encouraging news about the pandemic appearing to continue slowing down in some recently-hammered sunbelt states (accompanied by at least some concern about a midwestern uptick):



And if you're curious where the 'return to school' arguments are headed, look at these three tweets:



I'll leave you with two major reminders:



UPDATE - POTUS is now attacking Birx, too: