Pelosi Reportedly Didn't Speak Too Highly of Dr. Birx in Closed Door Meeting

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) reportedly spoke ill of White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx behind closed doors on Thursday, questioning her leadership during the pandemic. According to Politico's Jake Sherman, Pelosi told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that Dr. Birx is "the worst."

She then reportedly accused Birx of spreading disinformation about the pandemic. But, the Speaker said Dr. Anthony Fauci was doing great. He had “came to his senses, and is now a hero.”

Many would disagree, particularly those who tuned in to Friday's coronavirus committee hearing on Capitol Hill. At the hearing, Pelosi's "hero" suggested that we should continue to limit church gatherings, but he did not say the same for the George Floyd-related protests that have emerged in major cities and have often devolved into violence.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) noted to the witness that protests "directly impacts the spread of the virus" and he wanted to hear the doctor's position.

"I am not going to opine on limiting anything," he replied.

The White House responded to Pelosi's remarks by defending Dr. Birx's bonafides.

By the way, during that testy exchange about Trump's health experts, there was also this fun comeback from Meadows, poking fun at both Dr. Fauci's arbitrary decision making during the pandemic, and left-of-center pitch at last week's home opener for the Washington Nationals.