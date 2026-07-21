Here's How Bad Economics Created America's Teen Takeover Crisis

American cities have a new plague on their hands, and it doesn't discriminate by zip code. From Chicago to Newport Beach, from Raleigh to Washington, D.C., "teen takeovers" have exploded across the country this year, with thousands of teenagers descending on malls, beaches, and downtown streets, organized overnight through social media, leaving behind looted stores, brawling crowds, and in some cities, gunfire.

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The easy explanation is the one most cities have settled on: a failure of enforcement. Progressive prosecutors and progressive mayors, the argument goes, simply refuse to punish the behavior, so the behavior keeps happening. There's truth in that, but the deeper cause is economic, and it traces back about 60 years, to a single set of federal policies: the Great Society.

The root of teen takeovers is the breakdown of the black family, and the fact that so many black children are raised without a father in the home.



On top of that, schools were told they could not discipline students if that discipline disproportionally affected black students.… pic.twitter.com/zBGweV4ZqR — Manhattan Institute (@ManhattanInst) July 20, 2026

"The root of all of this, overwhelmingly, is the breakdown of the black family and the fact that so many black children are being raised without their father in the home," Heather Mac Donald, the Thomas W. Smith Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, said. "The police are just begging to be allowed to take control, which would be to make arrests. Right now, they're often ordered to simply confine people, to move them around. So, first of all, it has to start with policing. It has to be followed up on with prosecution, willingness to bring charges, and with punishment."

"Incarceration, school discipline is another area that has been gutted under Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, where schools were told that they risked being sued by the federal government, by the Department of Justice or Department of Education, if they disciplined black students disproportionately," she continued. "Nobody was getting removed from the class. Nobody was getting suspended or expelled. So, students are not learning the basic formula, which is, if you break the law, if you hurt other people, there will be consequences. Disorder in cities continues to grow. It continues to drive people out of cities. My story gives the truth about what's going on and why it's important to the fate of American urban life."

Where did this pattern actually come from, the collapse of the two-parent household, the rise in youth delinquency, or the disengagement from school that so often follows? The roots trace back to Lyndon B. Johnson's Great Society, passed between 1964 and 1966 as Johnson sought to build on Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal.

The incentive structure baked into the new welfare programs was straightforward: single parents received significantly more generous government benefits than married couples did. In practice, the policy split many married couples apart almost overnight. Out-of-wedlock birth rates among Black Americans rose from about 24 percent in 1965 to nearly 70 percent by the 2000s; among white Americans, from roughly 3 percent to over 27 percent today. Two-parent Black households collapsed from about 52 percent in the 1950s to single digits by the 1980s. Tellingly, this same trend has since spread even faster through poor and working-class white communities than it initially did through Black communities, evidence that the pattern tracks with income and welfare exposure, not just race.

What followed was predictable. Single mothers, stretched thin financially with no father in the home to share the load, could not consistently provide the discipline, supervision, and stability two parents typically can. Grades slipped. Poor decisions multiplied. And the consequences compounded, one generation feeding directly into the next.

This is the deeper lesson buried in every teen takeover: incentives are not neutral, and government is never simply writing a check. It is quietly rewriting the moral and financial calculus by which people build and live their lives. Change what a check rewards, and you change who marries, who stays, who raises whom, and what a child comes to see as normal before they ever have the judgment to question it. Six decades later, the beaches and street corners are simply where that arithmetic finally became visible.

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Bad economic policy does not just cost money. Given enough time, it reshapes the moral fabric a society is built on, and by the time the bill comes due, almost no one remembers it was ever a policy choice to begin with.

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