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Tipsheet

Florida's Attorney General Is Going to Put an End to 'Teen Takeovers'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 03, 2026 1:30 PM
Florida's Attorney General Is Going to Put an End to 'Teen Takeovers'
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Mobs of unruly teens taking over public places in nothing new. It happens frequently in blue cities like Chicago, where mobs of violent youths wreak havoc on innocent businesses and citizens with little consequences. At Clearwater Beach, Florida, teens tried this, too.

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Unfortunately for them, Florida is not Illinois. This behavior isn't going to fly. And, unlike Chicago's Mayor Brandon Johnson, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier isn't going blame this anti-social and criminal behavior on social media.

He's going to go after the real organizers of these takeovers.

Good luck to them. They are, as the kids say, cooked.

This is how it's done.

For the entire family. That would absolutely take care of this issue.

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Related:

CHICAGO CRIME FLORIDA RIOTS

Someone will talk if you put enough pressure on him. The rest should all face consequences.

This is how you act as an Attorney General, which is why the Left puts a lot of time and money into electing their preferred candidates to those positions.

That's probably what will happen.

And that's good. These mobs stop when people start facing serious consequences.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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