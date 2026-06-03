Florida's Attorney General Is Going to Put an End to 'Teen Takeovers'

Mobs of unruly teens taking over public places in nothing new. It happens frequently in blue cities like Chicago, where mobs of violent youths wreak havoc on innocent businesses and citizens with little consequences. At Clearwater Beach, Florida, teens tried this, too.

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Unfortunately for them, Florida is not Illinois. This behavior isn't going to fly. And, unlike Chicago's Mayor Brandon Johnson, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier isn't going blame this anti-social and criminal behavior on social media.

He's going to go after the real organizers of these takeovers.

Whoever is organizing these “teen takeovers,” congrats: you have my attention.



This behavior is unacceptable, and I’m having our Statewide Prosecutors develop a plan to investigate and prosecute those who are responsible for these events.



Stay tuned. More to come. https://t.co/47nYSKBthP — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) June 2, 2026

Good luck to them. They are, as the kids say, cooked.

ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!!!!!!!



THANK YOU FOR TAKING THIS SERIOUSLY SIR!!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 2, 2026

This is how it's done.

Any act of theft or violence should result in a lifetime ban of any welfare benefits. That would do it. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) June 2, 2026

For the entire family. That would absolutely take care of this issue.

Catch one and convince him to snitch — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) June 3, 2026

Someone will talk if you put enough pressure on him. The rest should all face consequences.

Thank you AG! 👊🏻 https://t.co/256mJFkcI1 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 2, 2026

This is how you act as an Attorney General, which is why the Left puts a lot of time and money into electing their preferred candidates to those positions.

I find it hard to believe that you can't bag one and then intimidate him into turning confidential informant. https://t.co/IODn59PpxK — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 2, 2026

That's probably what will happen.

And that's good. These mobs stop when people start facing serious consequences.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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