These Three Arizona Democrats Are Backed by the Soros Family

Three Arizona Democrats running for Congress in the 2026 midterms were just caught taking thousands from the Soros family.

Federal Election Commission records reveal that Joanna Mendoza, a Democratic lobbyist running in Arizona’s 6th District, and Jonathan Nez, a Democrat competing in the state’s 2nd District, each took $14,000 from George Soros’s son, Jonathan Soros, and his wife, Jennifer, for their 2026 campaigns. Amish Shah, a socialist candidate in Arizona’s 1st District, also took nearly $7,000 from the same Soros family members during his 2024 campaign.

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I’m JoAnna Mendoza. I’m a mom, retired Marine Corps Drill Instructor, and the Democrat running to flip #AZ06 Blue. Together, we will deliver servant leadership to our communities and bring the HEAT to DC. 🔥



Repost, share, and spread the word. 👇 pic.twitter.com/PmJS2EzykS — JoAnna Mendoza (@Mendoza4AZ) June 24, 2026

I’m deeply grateful for the strength behind this campaign. This movement is built by thousands of people who believe it’s time for new leadership and a future that reflects all of us. Together, we’re building the momentum to win in November! The work is just getting started! pic.twitter.com/fMiyRqWd5D — Jonathan Nez (@NezForAZ) April 2, 2026

The Soros family is notorious across the United States, not only for funding dark-money groups that work to covertly manipulate voters, but for single-handedly helping to propel the elections of progressives across the country. Those elected officials, in turn, have backed horrific crime policies under liberal district attorneys, policies that have contributed to the deaths of hundreds of Americans.

The effect of their money on Arizona’s 1st, 2nd, and 6th Districts would be much the same: advancing progressive policies that many of the state’s voters don’t support, and doing damage to the country at large.

"Democrat lobbyist Joanna Mendoza and socialist Amish Shah sold out Arizona the moment they cashed these massive Soros checks," NRCC Spokesperson Ben Petersen said in a statement. "These liberals serve the radical left-wing agenda of a billionaire family pushing dangerous socialist, defund the police, open borders policies."

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