VIVIFY’s Hydrogen Generators Can Power Anything

The distributed energy hydrogen revolution is here — bringing worksite-ready hydrogen-powered electricity without any connection to the electric grid.

VIVIFY Technology founder and CEO Jason Herring says that "Talk is the cheapest thing the energy industry produces. So I did not brag about our systems until they were production ready."

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That's why his staff began working quietly in a barn in Griffin, Georgia, over a decade ago, even eschewing email communications, until six months ago, when VIVIFY first unveiled its CAT™, HOG™, and Flying Pig™ clean technology machines to the public. The company's factory in Jupiter, Florida, is already capable of rolling out 100 units a day.

Herring's vision is larger than just profits. "We are," he says, "currently focused on the intersection of energy innovation and national infrastructure. As an America-first leader, I am championing pro-growth energy policies and the development of next-generation hydrogen solutions. Our mission is to ensure American energy remains resilient, independent, and technologically superior."

Herring says that VIVIFY's primary objective is to reduce dependence on centralized energy infrastructure supplied by an aging, often-failing grid. His focus on clean energy inspired the five-stage Clean Air Technology (CAT™) emissions control system, which integrates with coal, natural gas, diesel, and other exhaust systems so that operators can clean emissions without changing core operations.

The CAT™ was designed to help industrial systems move toward near-zero emissions by reducing parasite load, improving plant efficiency, and delivering a more cost-effective path toward cleaner output across both legacy and modern infrastructure environments. Its integrated platform brings together multiple stages of filtration, separation, and incineration technologies to remove virtually all pollutants from exhaust while maintaining strong operational performance.

The five core system elements are hydroponic towers that support particulate separation through water condensation and help prepare the exhaust stream for downstream treatment stages; the Cold CAT™ that applies cryogenic carbon dioxide removal and separation logic to strengthen the platform's overall emissions treatment profile; the clean air turbine that provides multistage pollutant incineration; the AGES™ Separator, which uses artificial-gravity water filtration to improve treatment performance within the process train; and a particle acquisition tower that acts as a final-stage particulate filtration element.

A second market-ready VIVIFY product is the Hydrogen Oxygen Generator (HOG™), which uses water (even dirty water or salt water) as its primary input to provide on-site electricity for facilities seeking alternatives to grid power. The platform can operate as a closed-loop system that is largely emissions-free, self-supporting, and scalable.

The HOG's integrated architecture brings together Pulsar™ for on-demand hydrogen creation and system revitalization, alongside multistage turbines, multi-functioning transformers, an H 2 O input generator, and combustion chambers for power and heat distribution. The HOG can provide alternative power for cold-storage sites, disaster-response operations, remote worksites, data centers, and any entity facing frequent power disruptions.

The Flying Pig™ is VIVIFY's containerized hydrogen power unit that packages the core architecture of the HOG platform into a deployable module. Each 20-foot by 8-foot Flying Pig is a 1-MW power system that can be delivered by airdrop, assembled in 15 minutes, and paired with multiple other units to power an entire remote industrial facility, mining operation, or mobile military or disaster-relief operation.

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The Flying Pig provides hydrogen power from the moment it arrives at a site. It requires no external fuel delivery chain and scales by adding modules as demand grows. The initial 500 gallons of water are sufficient to power the Flying Pig for up to 15 years, making it far more efficient than diesel or natural gas. It can also be operational years before any future nuclear microreactor or small modular reactor.

Herring estimates that the Flying Pig™ has the potential to lower operating costs compared to diesel generation by nearly $9.8 million over a five-year period (based on $4/gal diesel costs). Data centers and other entities on multi-year waiting lists for grid connections can start up right away.

"The underlying idea is simple. Rather than waiting years for new transmission lines, substations, and grid upgrades (or NRC permits), the HOG™ and Flying Pig™ can generate electricity right away wherever it is needed." It is especially beneficial for military operations because it gives no heat signal and can operate in any environmental conditions.

Herring says that VIVIFY's engineering team has 20 major patents, over 200 in all, and an ensemble of products that can be used wherever an activity needs immediate electric power. "My hardest challenge, says Herring, "is keeping the geniuses — led by chief engineer Buddy Hall — in line to get products to market. My job is to focus on product distribution and pushing excellence from my staff."

Herring sees a future in which hydrogen technologies can power just about anything, even totally replacing the aging electric grid. As we generate revenue, says Herring, we will continue to spend on R&D, with one goal: a hydrogen generator the size of an auto battery to power automobiles and households.

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Already the city of Jacksonville is looking into powering its new pro football stadium and infrastructure with VIVIFY's products. Longer term, just as Starlink provides internet with no cables, VIVIFY envisions a future in which its hydrogen products can even provide electricity for future outposts on the Moon or even Mars.

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