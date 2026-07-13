Marco Rubio Is About to Try to Wage a Global War Against Antifa and Other Left-Wing Terror Groups

This week, Marco Rubio is expected to launch a global war against Antifa.

Last week, the Washington Post reported that Secretary Rubio has invited senior officials from more than 60 countries to discuss the “resurgence of transnational far-left terrorism.” The meeting could pave the way for designating groups like Antifa as foreign terrorist organizations, unlocking a broader array of tools to monitor their activities and disrupt their operations across borders.

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🚨 ANTIFA GOING GLOBAL – MARCO RUBIO DROPPING BOMBSHELLS!



Secretary of State Marco Rubio is hosting senior officials from 60 COUNTRIES at the State Department Thursday to tackle the resurgence of violent Antifa networks.



This ain’t “mostly peaceful protests” anymore — we’re… pic.twitter.com/dFqGhbg7jk — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 13, 2026

Far-left terrorism is “an old threat re-emerging with strong transnational links and new convergences," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott told the Washington Post.

“Because this threat has not been adequately addressed in the past, each engagement, designation, or security assistance program creates a compounding effect supporting countermeasures at home and abroad.”

The Washington Post, however, reported that European allies have so far “expressed dismay” at the idea of cracking down on far-left transnational terrorism. U.S. officials have insisted the effort will not target individuals or groups solely for holding political views different from the administration’s. State Department spokespeople, meanwhile, said European officials have been enthusiastic about the meeting itself.

"One of the things that we saw the State Department do just recently, for example, was the designation of specific groups in Europe, for example, based off of terrorist activity. And I think that's really important to stress here. These designations and our focus is based off of groups who are engaged in violent terrorist activities such as kidnapping, targeting U.S. law enforcement, targeting the civilian population. And when we started talking about this ministerial, we actually had so many countries raising this as a problem that they started proactively reaching out to us to be involved in this ministerial," Pigott said later in an interview with Fox News.

That Washington Post article you just showed on the screen, for example, suggested that other countries don't want to work with us on this. Nothing could be further from the truth. This has been a gap in our counterterrorism strategy for decades and this administration is determined to address that gap and protect the American people.

RSVPs for the meeting were due last Friday, and the gathering is expected to be held this week. It remains unclear how many officials, and from how many countries, are expected to attend.

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