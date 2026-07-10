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Tipsheet

It Turns Out Young MAGA Wants American Strength—Not Isolation

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 10, 2026 2:15 PM
It Turns Out Young MAGA Wants American Strength—Not Isolation
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

There has been a growing divide among conservatives over the direction of American foreign policy: whether to maintain a more hawkish posture that projects power abroad, or to treat intervention as a failure and pull back from the world. 

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Well, according to new polling, young MAGA voters aren't ready for isolationism.

According to a new Reagan Institute poll, 72 percent of young MAGA voters believe the United States should be “more engaged and take the lead” in foreign policy, while 85 percent say a strong U.S. military is essential. Seventy-three percent support military action against Iran, 60 percent approve of sending U.S. weapons and equipment to Israel, and 62 percent view NATO favorably.

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FOREIGN POLICY IRAN MILITARY NATO

And that's not all.

Young MAGA voters not only want the U.S. to lead, they want that leadership to be driven by American values: 74 percent agree that “the U.S. has a moral obligation to stand up for human rights and democracy whenever possible in international affairs.” Almost 80 percent agree that “promoting freedom and democracy in authoritarian countries” should be a focus of U.S. foreign policy and that “defending people facing religious persecution in other countries” should be a U.S. priority. And 64 percent said they support “funding programs and organizations designed to advance freedom and democracy abroad,” while just 31 percent said the programs were “not worth the expense.”

Isolationism has begun to grow in popularity among Republicans in recent years, as Americans have grown weary of "forever wars" in the Middle East, a fatigue that has since bled into other conflicts as well. Republicans broadly began to sour on continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia, and some even pushed back when President Trump moved against Iran—first in Operation Midnight Hammer, then again in Operation Epic Fury. Some conservatives read this as a genuine isolationist turn taking hold of the party. That may not be the full picture. 

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Young MAGA voters, in particular, may be recognizing something more nuanced than a blanket rejection of American power abroad: that the foreign policy failures of the 21st century had everything to do with the people running them, and nothing to do with the underlying philosophy itself.

Young conservatives are not rejecting strength; they are rejecting two decades of half-measures and open-ended occupations, wars treated as political balancing acts instead of campaigns to be won, led by officials unwilling to commit fully or stand by their convictions when public opinion turned.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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