Platner Is a Hilarious Symptom of Progressive Failure
Platner Is a Hilarious Symptom of Progressive Failure
VIP
You Won't Believe What This Guy Did to His Junk...You Can't Make This Up
You Won't Believe What This Guy Did to His Junk...You Can't Make This...
The One Danger That Exists for Susan Collins Now That Graham Platner Is Kaput
The One Danger That Exists for Susan Collins Now That Graham Platner Is...
Here Are the Dems Running to Replace Graham Platner. It's a Total Circus
Here Are the Dems Running to Replace Graham Platner. It's a Total Circus
VIP
Mike Johnson Eyes Legislation to End the Birthright Citizenship
Mike Johnson Eyes Legislation to End the Birthright Citizenship
This Washington State Senator Said Something Extremely Disturbing About Girls' Bodies and Parental Rights
This Washington State Senator Said Something Extremely Disturbing About Girls' Bodies and...
Hochul Brags About Taxing New Yorkers to Stick It to Trump
Hochul Brags About Taxing New Yorkers to Stick It to Trump
Graham Platner Supporter Shows Exactly Why He Appealed to a Segment of Democrats
Graham Platner Supporter Shows Exactly Why He Appealed to a Segment of Democrats
David Crowley Exits Wisconsin Governor's Race, and Here's Who He's Endorsing
David Crowley Exits Wisconsin Governor's Race, and Here's Who He's Endorsing
'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Singer Bonnie Tyler Dies Aged 75
'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Singer Bonnie Tyler Dies Aged 75
Never Forget How Alex Vindman Responded to Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Never Forget How Alex Vindman Responded to Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Graham Platner Is Not Democrats' Only Problem
Graham Platner Is Not Democrats' Only Problem
Jews Are Being Removed From Polite Society
Jews Are Being Removed From Polite Society
Iran Is Already Begging For a Deal. Don't Give Them One.
Iran Is Already Begging For a Deal. Don't Give Them One.
Tipsheet

President Trump Is Going to Ask the Supreme Court to Rehear Birthright Citizenship. Here's Why.

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 09, 2026 10:00 AM
President Trump Is Going to Ask the Supreme Court to Rehear Birthright Citizenship. Here's Why.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump announced Wednesday that he will seek a rehearing before the U.S. Supreme Court on birthright citizenship, as billboards advertising so-called birth tourism hospitals have surfaced in Mexico and across states along the southern border.

Advertisement

"Signs and Billboards are being put up all over our Southern Border, and Mexico, advertising BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP, with 'Deliveries starting at $4000,'" the president wrote on Truth Social. "Likewise, similar signs going up all over our Country. Billions of Dollars will be illegally made by this SCAM, with Citizenship going to anyone willing to pay. It will be, by far, the number one way of becoming a citizen, and then the entire family will be allowed to follow. Not sustainable. NOBODY SAW THIS COMING!!! AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP IS NOT FOR SALE! In fact, that is a crime, and therefore, the Supreme Court’s ruling is wrong."

"I will be asking for a Rehearing by the United States Supreme Court, IMMEDIATELY," he added. "This miscarriage of justice will destroy America if they don’t change their absolutely insane decision. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Recommended

Platner Is a Hilarious Symptom of Progressive Failure Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP GREG ABBOTT SUPREME COURT TEXAS

A rehearing at the Supreme Court is a narrow procedural request in which a party asks the justices to reconsider a decision they have already issued, something the Court grants only in rare circumstances. 

Texas officials have already announced an investigation into the billboard campaign following viral images that spread across social media.

As Townhall previously reported

The billboard campaign promoted “Birth Packages in South Texas” and listed prices starting at $3,950 for a natural birth and $5,525 for a C-section. They directed people to the website havemybabyinTEXAS.com, which is now defunct.

The campaign started in 2021, but it is not clear exactly when the billboards were created. The hospital removed the billboards and the website after Fox News reported on it.

Images shared on social media showed two similar billboards located near a U.S.-Mexico border crossing, about five miles from the hospital in the Rio Grande Valley. The signs feature an image of a pregnant woman with her hands placed on her belly.

The text appears in English and Spanish. One version read, “PAQUETES DE PARTO EN EL SUR DE TEXAS” above the prices in dollars. The English side reads, “BIRTH PACKAGES IN SOUTH TEXAS”

Advertisement

The push for a Rehearing on birthright citizenship comes just one week after the Court reaffirmed birthright citizenship as it is commonly understood: that anyone born on U.S. soil is a citizen, regardless of their parents’ nationality or immigration status. The ruling drew sharp criticism from many conservatives, particularly after three conservative-appointed justices joined the Court’s liberal wing to uphold that interpretation.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Platner Is a Hilarious Symptom of Progressive Failure Kurt Schlichter
This Washington State Senator Said Something Extremely Disturbing About Girls' Bodies and Parental Rights Amy Curtis
You’re Just Going to Have to Kill Them or Walk Away From Iran, Mr. President Derek Hunter
Hochul Brags About Taxing New Yorkers to Stick It to Trump Amy Curtis
Never Forget How Alex Vindman Responded to Charlie Kirk's Assassination Amy Curtis
Graham Platner Supporter Shows Exactly Why He Appealed to a Segment of Democrats Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Platner Is a Hilarious Symptom of Progressive Failure Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement