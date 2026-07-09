President Trump Is Going to Ask the Supreme Court to Rehear Birthright Citizenship. Here's Why.

President Trump announced Wednesday that he will seek a rehearing before the U.S. Supreme Court on birthright citizenship, as billboards advertising so-called birth tourism hospitals have surfaced in Mexico and across states along the southern border.

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"Signs and Billboards are being put up all over our Southern Border, and Mexico, advertising BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP, with 'Deliveries starting at $4000,'" the president wrote on Truth Social. "Likewise, similar signs going up all over our Country. Billions of Dollars will be illegally made by this SCAM, with Citizenship going to anyone willing to pay. It will be, by far, the number one way of becoming a citizen, and then the entire family will be allowed to follow. Not sustainable. NOBODY SAW THIS COMING!!! AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP IS NOT FOR SALE! In fact, that is a crime, and therefore, the Supreme Court’s ruling is wrong."

"I will be asking for a Rehearing by the United States Supreme Court, IMMEDIATELY," he added. "This miscarriage of justice will destroy America if they don’t change their absolutely insane decision. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Trump is demanding the Supreme Court rehear the birthright citizenship case after billboards advertising birthing centers in the USA were spotted in Mexico



END BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP



These people are laughing in our faces pic.twitter.com/wWe0HM613G — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 8, 2026

A rehearing at the Supreme Court is a narrow procedural request in which a party asks the justices to reconsider a decision they have already issued, something the Court grants only in rare circumstances.

Texas officials have already announced an investigation into the billboard campaign following viral images that spread across social media.

Texas will not permit the exploitation of its healthcare system or its citizenship laws.



Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to investigate birth tourism packages to foreign nationals.



Read More: https://t.co/HiUdsTVHMK pic.twitter.com/xETjRs0DwL — Governor Abbott Press Office (@GovAbbottPress) July 7, 2026

As Townhall previously reported:

The billboard campaign promoted “Birth Packages in South Texas” and listed prices starting at $3,950 for a natural birth and $5,525 for a C-section. They directed people to the website havemybabyinTEXAS.com, which is now defunct. The campaign started in 2021, but it is not clear exactly when the billboards were created. The hospital removed the billboards and the website after Fox News reported on it. Images shared on social media showed two similar billboards located near a U.S.-Mexico border crossing, about five miles from the hospital in the Rio Grande Valley. The signs feature an image of a pregnant woman with her hands placed on her belly. The text appears in English and Spanish. One version read, “PAQUETES DE PARTO EN EL SUR DE TEXAS” above the prices in dollars. The English side reads, “BIRTH PACKAGES IN SOUTH TEXAS”

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The push for a Rehearing on birthright citizenship comes just one week after the Court reaffirmed birthright citizenship as it is commonly understood: that anyone born on U.S. soil is a citizen, regardless of their parents’ nationality or immigration status. The ruling drew sharp criticism from many conservatives, particularly after three conservative-appointed justices joined the Court’s liberal wing to uphold that interpretation.

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