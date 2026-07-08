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Tipsheet

U.S. Forces Strike More Than 80 Targets Across Iran

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 08, 2026 9:00 AM
U.S. Forces Strike More Than 80 Targets Across Iran
X/@CENTCOM

United States Central Command announced Tuesday night that, in retaliation for Iran’s blatant violation of the recent ceasefire agreement, U.S. forces struck upwards of 80 targets in Iran, including “air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats.”

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The retaliatory U.S. attack has also prompted Iran to launch its own new wave of strikes, with reports emerging that Iran has fired missiles at nearly 100 U.S. targets in Bahrain and Kuwait.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed a new round of offensive strikes against Iran, July 7, hitting over 80 targets with precision munitions as an immediate response to Iran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz," a post by CENTCOM read. 

U.S. forces struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor.

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FOREIGN POLICY IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM

"CENTCOM forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed," the post added.

As for Iran’s new wave of attacks, reports say Tehran claims to have struck more than 85 U.S. military targets, though U.S. officials have not confirmed those accounts.

It remains unclear whether further strikes will follow, and just how fragile the current ceasefire has become. 

The retaliatory strikes followed IRGC attacks on three commercial vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz via non-designated routes, violating the recent U.S.-Iranian agreement that granted Tehran key concessions, including the ability to sell its oil and restart the lifeblood of its economy, in exchange for keeping the Strait open and toll-free. 

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That promise has not matched reality on the ground. Iranian forces have continued trying to assert control over the waterway, permitting passage only along Iranian-designated routes and with explicit permission from Iranian commanders, a move many see as a deliberate flex of Iranian muscle. 

After the attacks earlier this week, the U.S. first revoked the license that allowed Iran to sell its oil, before escalating Tuesday night with military strikes.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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