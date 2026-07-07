Iran Just Violated the Ceasefire Again

Once again, Iran has brazenly violated the memorandum of understanding, firing at least two missiles at commercial vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a senior U.S. official, as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) continues to exert control over the critical waterway, and to test the limits of the Trump administration's patience.

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BREAKING: Iran has resumed attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, firing at least two missiles at commercial vessels, according to U.S. officials.



One of the ships, the Qatari-owned LNG tanker Al Rekayyat, was struck near its engine room, sparking a fire.



Two vessels were reportedly… pic.twitter.com/YHQMtA7lM2 — Bull Theory (@BullTheoryio) July 7, 2026

BREAKING: Iran's IRGC fired at least two missiles at multiple commercial ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, with two commercial ships hit and suffering significant damages, per a US official.



One of these ships is on fire in the US-backed southern corridor off the… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) July 7, 2026

The strikes reportedly damaged the vessels but resulted in no casualties. One of the vessels struck was a Qatari-owned liquefied natural gas tanker, the Al Rekayyat. Its engine room was hit, sparking a fire, although no further damage was reported.

“Engine room fire and full of smoke. Unable to assess further damage. All crew are safe and mustered on the starboard side,” a recording from the vessel said.

It remains unclear whether the Trump administration will respond with military force, though that was precisely the response the last time the IRGC violated the MOU. Their increasingly brazen attempts to exert control over the Strait have sought to challenge the Trump administration’s claim that the Strait is open for business. Oil tankers continue to flow out of the Strait, although Iran has made clear that it does not intend to relinquish control completely, and plans to ensure the world knows it will exert control whenever it pleases.

Strait of Hormuz over the last 24 hours.



As expected, the Oman route will be heavily contested in the coming days. The inbound tanker flows have slowed to a trickle and with the latest attack from IRGC using missiles (previously drones), the situation appears to be escalating.… pic.twitter.com/oQjRWwAaj4 — HFI Research (@HFI_Research) July 7, 2026

This comes as it has become increasingly obvious that the Iranian spirit in the war against the United States has not been entirely crushed, as thousands of Iranians took to the streets Monday to mourn the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, who was killed by Israeli airstrikes just a day into Operation Epic Fury,. The funeral is expected to last five days, and already chants of “Death to America” have echoed through Tehran.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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