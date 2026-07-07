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Tipsheet

Iran Just Violated the Ceasefire Again

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 07, 2026 9:45 AM
Iran Just Violated the Ceasefire Again
X/@CENTCOM

Once again, Iran has brazenly violated the memorandum of understanding, firing at least two missiles at commercial vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a senior U.S. official, as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) continues to exert control over the critical waterway, and to test the limits of the Trump administration's patience.

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The strikes reportedly damaged the vessels but resulted in no casualties. One of the vessels struck was a Qatari-owned liquefied natural gas tanker, the Al Rekayyat. Its engine room was hit, sparking a fire, although no further damage was reported. 

“Engine room fire and full of smoke. Unable to assess further damage. All crew are safe and mustered on the starboard side,” a recording from the vessel said.

It remains unclear whether the Trump administration will respond with military force, though that was precisely the response the last time the IRGC violated the MOU. Their increasingly brazen attempts to exert control over the Strait have sought to challenge the Trump administration’s claim that the Strait is open for business. Oil tankers continue to flow out of the Strait, although Iran has made clear that it does not intend to relinquish control completely, and plans to ensure the world knows it will exert control whenever it pleases. 

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This comes as it has become increasingly obvious that the Iranian spirit in the war against the United States has not been entirely crushed, as thousands of Iranians took to the streets Monday to mourn the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, who was killed by Israeli airstrikes just a day into Operation Epic Fury,. The funeral is expected to last five days, and already chants of “Death to America” have echoed through Tehran.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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