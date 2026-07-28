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Tipsheet

This Whistleblower's Report on Missing Migrant Kids Should End Xavier Becerra's Political Career

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 28, 2026 9:00 AM
This Whistleblower's Report on Missing Migrant Kids Should End Xavier Becerra's Political Career
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Back in May, former Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Xavier Becerra said there were no migrant children lost on his watch during the Biden years. That's just not true. Biden's own Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General said more than 300,000 migrant children were missing.

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Now a whistleblower has revealed horrifying information about those missing children, and it should end Becerra's political career.

Here's more:

A caseworker at the Pomona Fairplex alleges children faced abuse and chaotic releases, were separated from  young siblings, and sent to unverified addresses or secretly moved in the dead of the night — some never to be seen again — while the complex also accepted fake  documents from sponsors.

During his time as Biden’s health secretary from 2021 to 2025, the U.S. faced an overwhelming border crisis, with just under 480,000 unaccompanied minors crossing the border. The HHS was the federal agency legally mandated to care for and protect unaccompanied migrant children.

Multiple emergency intake sites were set up across the country to process the children, including in Texas, Florida and California, where there were three: San Diego, Long Beach and Pomona.


The whistleblower, who brought the allegations to rival gubernatorial Republican candidate Steve Hilton, is a first-generation American and mother of two who’s family moved from El Salvador and was raised in Southern California.

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So while everyone is focused on the Fauci Diaries, this cannot go underreported and unnoticed.

Real Clear Politics correspondent Susan Crabtree laid out the alarming evidence against Becerra.

Her post reads:

A whistleblower has come forward relaying horrifying claims about Becerra's time as HHS secretary when immigrant kids went missing on his watch and what happened specifically at the Fairplex complex. 

"Becerra toured the Fairplex complex in July 2021, and called it a 'a model' for other sites across America and a place where kids could be 'healthy and safe.'"

In her six months working at the center in 2021, the whistleblower claims her concerns about what was happening to vulnerable children were routinely ignored because of pressure to reunify minors with sponsors, despite no clear evidence of any connection the adults had to the children or where they were going.

One haunting example from the caseworker involved a 5-year-old girl, ‘’Grace,” who arrived at the Fairplex with her 7-year-old sister.

Grace was distraught because she couldn’t find her sibling.

“I miss my sister, and I don’t know where she’s at,’’ said Grace, claiming to not have seen her sister for several days.

The caseworker claimed a 14-year-old girl got pregnant after being raped. She had allegedly been forced into sex work by a woman described as her ‘’so-called aunt’’ and sponsor.

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This is stomach-turning. And it proves Becerra lied. Children went missing on his watch, and right under his nose. And he did nothing.

He wants to be California's governor and just might win if he doesn't get held accountable for this.

That's the real priority here.

Everything with the Left is projection.

Becerra said there were no missing children. And when pressed about missing kids in an interview, Becerra became testy and defiant. The Left will scream that ICE and Border Patrol are "separating families" and that doing so is cruel, while they turn a blind eye to the hundreds of thousands of children who were separated from their families—many of them trafficked—under Biden's watch.

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It's a scandal, and Becerra should be made to answer for his role in all of it.

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