The Trump Administration Just Responded to Iran's Attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Trump administration has just stripped Iran of its trump card, as the regime continues to test the boundaries of U.S. patience during the ceasefire.

Following attacks on as many as three commercial vessels attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Treasury revoked the general license that had been a massive gift to Tehran at the outset of the ceasefire, according to U.S. officials speaking to Reuters. One of the most consequential and damaging concessions in the deal, it had allowed Iran to immediately resume selling its oil after the U.S. lifted its blockade and other sanctions targeting its oil trade.

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🚨 JUST IN: President Trump is officially REVOKING the US license that allowed Iran to sell their oil, after the mullahs STRUCK vessels in the Strait of Hormuz — Reuters



The US says Iran's actions WILL be met with consequences.



TRUMP FAFO playing out overseas! He will NOT let… pic.twitter.com/FgpcnDyAb9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 7, 2026

BREAKING: The US is revoking Iran's newly issued general license to export oil and is reimposing full sanctions on production and sales after Iran struck four commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz today, per a US official.



The US says Iran's latest actions are "wholly… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) July 7, 2026

U.S. officials added that Iran's attacks on the commercial vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz through unauthorized routes were "wholly unaccptable," and would be met with severe consequences.

“The Office of Foreign Assets Control is revoking GL X, which authorized the sale of Iranian oil," a U.S. official told Townhall, confirming the Reuters report. "As President Trump and the administration have repeatedly affirmed, the MOU in effect with Iran is entirely performance-based. Iran will only reap benefits if they exhibit good behavior. Iran’s actions in the Strait were wholly unacceptable to the United States and will be met with consequences. Our negotiators continue to work in good faith towards a final deal.”

U.S. official confirms Iran oil license being revoked:



"The Office of Foreign Assets Control is revoking GL X, which authorized the sale of Iranian oil. As President Trump and the administration have repeatedly affirmed, the MOU in effect with Iran is entirely… — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) July 7, 2026

The back-and-forth over control of the Strait has exposed one of the most glaring flaws in the recently signed MOU: Iran still believes its negotiating strength is unencumbered and is attempting to assert control over the critical waterway, despite the Trump administration’s goal of keeping it open and untolled. Within the first week, Iran challenged that understanding by informing ships via radio that they must be authorized to transit the Strait by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), warning that anyone attempting to take their own route would be met with military force. Since that warning, each attack has targeted ships attempting to transit on their own route.

As of Monday, two ships had been attacked by missiles fired by the IRGC, resulting in significant damage but no casualties. A third ship was damaged on Tuesday, suffering a drone attack.

BREAKING: Three tankers have now been struck in the Strait of Hormuz.



British military officials say a third commercial vessel was hit by a drone after two other tankers were attacked earlier in the critical oil-shipping corridor.



The latest ship suffered minor damage, no… pic.twitter.com/ywCpcIfq5Z — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 7, 2026

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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