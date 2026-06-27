U.S. Strikes Iran Again After Tehran Breaks Ceasefire With Tanker Attack

The U.S. struck Iran on Saturday in retaliation for its launching a drone attack around 4:30 a.m. today, according to a post from the U.S. Central Command.

Advertisement

CENTCOM said that the strikes were retaliation against Iran for a drone attack this morning. The drone attack targeted a Panama-flagged tanker traveling near the Strait of Hormuz that was hauling more than two million barrels of crude oil.

Iran was given a chance to keep the ceasefire agreement, but hasn't, CENTCOM said. The new U.S. strikes targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.

If Iran keeps violating the cease-fire agreement, President Donald Trump said that the U.S might "be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started," he said in a Truth Social post. "If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!"

TRUMP on Truth Social just now: “United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer… — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) June 27, 2026









BREAKING: New U.S. strikes on Iran.

US targets:

* Iranian military surveillance infrastructure

* Communication systems

* Air defense sites

* Drone storage facilities

* Minelayer capabilities



-CENTCOM — Phil Stewart (@phildstewart) June 27, 2026

US official tells me US military is carrying out a new round of airstrikes against Iran right now in response to IRGC hitting a ship in Strait of Hormuz earlier today. US military is

hitting air defense, drone storage, cruise missiles, targeting radars, minelaying capabilities… — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) June 27, 2026





🚨 JUST IN: President Trump launches MILITARY STRIKES on Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, after last night’s retaliatory US attacks



This comes as Iran AGAIN attacked a tanker.



DONALD TRUMP IS FOLLOWING THROUGH!



The mullahs are dealing with a strong president for once!… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 27, 2026

U.S. launches fresh strikes in retaliation for Iranian attack on tanker https://t.co/61ontttUvl — Axios (@axios) June 27, 2026





U.S. strikes Iran in response to an attack on a commercial ship moving through the Strait of Hormuz, CENTCOM confirms.



"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire."



"The U.S. military remains present and vigilant to… pic.twitter.com/4ZDaE0yBVX — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 27, 2026

BREAKING: US strikes multiple locations across Iran, responding to repeated violations of the MOU by the Islamic Republic. pic.twitter.com/i7MeZMenOT — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 27, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.