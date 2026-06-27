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U.S. Strikes Iran Again After Tehran Breaks Ceasefire With Tanker Attack

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 27, 2026 6:45 PM
U.S. Strikes Iran Again After Tehran Breaks Ceasefire With Tanker Attack
AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File

The U.S. struck Iran on Saturday in retaliation for its launching a drone attack around 4:30 a.m. today, according to a post from the U.S. Central Command. 

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CENTCOM said that the strikes were retaliation against Iran for a drone attack this morning. The drone attack targeted a Panama-flagged tanker traveling near the Strait of Hormuz that was hauling more than two million barrels of crude oil.

Iran was given a chance to keep the ceasefire agreement, but hasn't, CENTCOM said. The new U.S. strikes targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.

If Iran keeps violating the cease-fire agreement, President Donald Trump said that the U.S might "be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started," he said in a Truth Social post. "If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!" 



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