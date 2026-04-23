Trump Orders the US Navy to 'Shoot and Kill' Any Iranian Vessel Laying Mines in the Strait of Hormuz

President Trump has ordered the United States Navy to "shoot and kill" any Iranian vessel or boat that is laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

🚨 TRUMP JUST WENT SHOOT-TO-KILL MODE ON IRAN



As if losing $500 million per day wasn't enough for Iran, Trump is now having the Navy DEMOLISH any and all mine-laying ships from Iran — ON SIGHT.



31 vessels have already been deflected from the blockade



Trump has 100% LEVERAGE!… pic.twitter.com/ZBLbhpoUId — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 23, 2026

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BREAKING: President Trump orders the US Navy to “shoot and kill” any boat that is putting mines in the Strait of Hormuz.



Trump also orders US minesweepers to “triple” the level of mines being cleared. pic.twitter.com/vBjLfWajox — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 23, 2026

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. President Trump has just ordered the Navy to "SHOOT AND KILL" any boat dropping mines in the Strait of Hormuz



FAFO playing out!



"There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine “sweepers” are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity… pic.twitter.com/C7fd9MX2jq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 23, 2026

"I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz," the president wrote on Truth Social. "There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine 'sweepers' are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

This comes as Iran has sought to violate the terms of a two-week ceasefire that began on April 8 and has since been extended by several days, as the regime struggles to present a unified negotiating position to the Trump administration.

Just this week, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is reportedly driving many of the regime’s decisions on the ground, attacked three tankers attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, later boarding and seizing two of them.

At the same time, Iran’s military has attempted to expand its leverage, threatening to cut the undersea internet cables that run through the Strait of Hormuz.

It remains unclear whether the regime is genuinely willing to negotiate, but its window to decide is narrowing. The U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and vessels is not only straining the economy but also causing oil storage to reach capacity, making critical hubs like Kharg Island increasingly vulnerable and strategically important.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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