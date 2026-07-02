Another US City Is Raising the Somali Flag Ahead of America's 250th Birthday

First Columbus, Ohio, and now Buffalo, New York, have made it clear: American patriotism is optional, but showing allegiance to a country with no ties to the United States is mandatory.

Advertisement

🚨 JUST IN: Americans nationwide are livid after MULTIPLE CITIES are flying the SOMALI FLAG during America's 250th birthday



Buffalo, Boston and Minneapolis just went full SOMALI 3RD WORLD SAVAGE MODE over America.



Utterly DISGRACEFUL.



Columbus, Ohio was forced into RETREATING… pic.twitter.com/HPRMcuAGXl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 2, 2026

In Buffalo, the city raised the Somali flag at City Hall on Wednesday to mark Somali Independence Day, just one day after canceling its Fourth of July fireworks display in celebration of America's 250th birthday.

🚨 NOW: The City of Buffalo, New York is being accused of betraying America after CANCELING July 4th fireworks and today going FULL SOMALI MODE by raising the Somali flag at City Hall



THIS IS AMERICA, NOT SOMALIA!



Those Somalis should be sent back, not celebrated! pic.twitter.com/fvQnDFqSzu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 1, 2026

BREAKING: Buffalo City Hall in NY raises a Somalia flag 1 day after canceling July 4th fireworks pic.twitter.com/DlNv3djsvD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 1, 2026

Buffalo City Hall held a Somali flag raising ceremony today.



Just yesterday they canceled 4th of July fireworks.



No celebration for America’s 250th but they can celebrate foreign invaders.



TREASONOUS TRAITORS pic.twitter.com/Ay3oaNsCvv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2026

The fireworks show was canceled, seemingly for logistical reasons, after city officials announced they had been unable to secure a safe and widely accessible venue.

“The administration had been in discussions with local business leaders to plan a Fourth of July fireworks event for the City of Buffalo," a city spokesperson said in a statement. "After exploring potential locations, an appropriate site could not be identified that would provide a safe and widely accessible viewing experience for residents. As a result, the City will not be hosting a downtown fireworks display this year."

This comes just a day after a similar incident in Columbus, Ohio, where the city’s parks and recreation division posted on social media celebrating Somali Independence Day and announced it, too, would hoist the Somali flag at City Hall. The post was quickly deleted, but not before officials were blasted by conservatives.

There is only one nation’s flag that should ever be flown on American government buildings or property.



This action by Columbus is a total disgrace and takes away from the epic celebration on Saturday of this country’s 250 year celebration. https://t.co/rzIdxmYN8t — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) July 1, 2026

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.