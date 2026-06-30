Justice Jackson's Dissent in the Trans Athlete Case Is Absolutely Insane

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson proved once again why she is unqualified to sit on the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled in Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. B.P.J., which were consolidated into a single ruling. The Court found that state laws prohibiting men from competing in women’s sports do not violate Title IX or the Equal Protection Clause.

Advertisement

BREAKING: The Supreme Court just ruled that schools may block biological men from competing in girls' sports teams.



Justice Kavanaugh delivered the opinion. pic.twitter.com/7rMyrSsN2m — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 30, 2026

However, despite declining during her confirmation hearings to define what constitutes a woman, Justice Jackson took up the issue in her dissent, arguing that Title IX could be interpreted to include individuals whose gender identity differs from their biological sex.

"The majority is wrong to suggest that the term 'sex' in Title IX 'cannot plausibly be interpreted to refer to anything other than biological sex.' Ante, at 10," Justice Jackson wrote. "Title IX makes room for individuals to live in the gender they choose; it cares not just about sex assigned at birth but also about individuals’ ability to match (or not) their gender presentation to their gender identity."

Despite admitting she is not a biologist during her confirmation hearings, Justice Jackson now deems herself qualify to proclaim biology unrelated to sex:



"The majority is wrong to suggest that the term

'sex' in Title IX 'cannot plausibly be interpreted to refer to anything… pic.twitter.com/Q4cVB3YvxS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 30, 2026

She even went on to say that a "transgender woman" perceived as aggressive has, in fact, experienced a form of sex-based discrimination.

Ketanji Brown Jackson: “A transgender woman penalized for being perceived as aggressive has experienced discrimination "on the basis of sex" just as much as a cisgender woman has, no matter that the transgender woman's behavior matches expectations of her sex assigned at birth.”… pic.twitter.com/Whd7rTyeCz — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 30, 2026

Interestingly, in some respects, the ruling was effectively 9–0, as the liberal justices agreed that state laws barring transgender athletes from competing in categories that do not align with their biological sex do not violate Title IX, but took issue with the majority’s conclusion that such laws also do not violate the Equal Protection Clause.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.