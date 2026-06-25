Trump Derangement Syndrome Will Be the Downfall of the Democrat Party. And Not for the Reason You Think.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is in real danger after socialist candidates, backed by the DSA and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, swept races across his home state. The threat is not just to his own power, but to the broader Democratic establishment, which seems unable to see the real story because it is so focused on Donald Trump.

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That tunnel vision is a mistake. When an ideological battle is underway, the question is not just who your opponent is, but who is likely to emerge dominant inside your own coalition. Fixating on the other side can leave a party tolerating bad allies and dangerous figures until they reshape the entire movement from within.

Now the Democratic Party is facing a fight over its own future, and the momentum appears to be with the socialists. And all Jeffries can talk about is Donald Trump.

Hakeem Jeffries SWEATS when Joe Kernen presses him on Democratic Socialists CHANTING for him to be TAKEN OUT of Democrat leadership!



His only response was EXTREMELY desperate.



"Donald Trump is the President of the United States of America right now. Are you kidding me?!" pic.twitter.com/xsQbFPqhjb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 25, 2026

CNBC’s Joe Kernen pressed Rep. Jeffries on the obvious threat emerging from within the Democratic Party, a movement that increasingly looks revolutionary in its aims, and why there appears to be so little pushback from Democrats who stand to lose power. Jeffries' response offered little more than a pivot to President Trump.

"First of all, first of all, I've clearly rejected those things," the House Minority Leader replied. "That's number one. Number two, and my record speaks for itself. This is not a Dems will be Dems situation. Donald Trump is the president of the United States of America right now. Are you kidding me?"

Republicans may despise Democrats, but socialism is the real threat. Hakeem Jeffries losing power to a socialist is not a moment for celebration; it is a warning that the left is becoming more radical, more organized, and harder to beat, even if establishment Dems don't want to acknowledge it.

The same is true of Republicans who have faced small revolts from within, whether in the form of Tucker Carlson or Marjorie Taylor Greene. They may have left the party, but their aims remain the same. So whenever someone tells you to ignore the infighting and focus only on the enemy, remember what happens when you fail to police your own side closely enough.

This is the dawn of a new age of socialism, and the right needs to treat it like one. Now is the time to focus on the opposition, not on Jeffries, but on the newcomers, the new leaders of the party, and those seeking to take it over.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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